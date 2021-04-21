A Facebook page sporting the Cochise County logo and aimed at keeping the public informed about undocumented migrants crossing the border illegally in the area has surfaced, much to the chagrin of at least one county supervisor.
The Cochise County Attorney's Office's Civil Division is looking into the matter to determine who used the logo for the Facebook page. The center of the logo is a depiction of Cochise's face. The latter was leader of the Chihuicahui local group of the Chokonen ("central" or "real" Chiricahua) and principal chief (or nantan) of the Chokonen band of the Chiricahua Apache. Underneath his face is the year "1881." The logo reads, "County of Cochise" on the top, and "Arizona" on the bottom.
Supervisor Ann English learned of the Facebook page on Tuesday evening.
"It always concerns me when someone is using our county seal," she said. "I want people to know they're getting the right information. I turned it over to our county attorney."
At first glance, the Facebook page, titled "Cochise County Illegal Alien Watch Community Organization," looks like it's backed by the county because of the prominence of the logo. The header photo at the top of the page shows a couple of Border Patrol vehicles and some officers in a grassy area off a highway with other vehicles in the background.
In the section that describes what the Facebook page is about, the creator wrote: "Local page to inform residents of our open border County. To help educate and keep local residents privy to hot spots and areas to avoid."
As of Wednesday, there were only four comments on the page. One contributor suggested that the name be changed to "undocumented immigrants watch."
Cochise County Attorney Brian McIntyre said Wednesday the matter is being looked into.
"I became aware of the issue this morning," McIntyre said in an email. "I believe the Civil Division is looking into what avenues we have available to ensure that the County logo is not used improperly."
The Cochise County Sheriff's Office was not aware of the Facebook page, said spokeswoman Carol Capas.