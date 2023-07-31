SIERRA VISTA — Parents and children heading back to school this week came in droves to the the 27th annual Back to School Fair, which brings families to a one-stop resource expo filled with just about all the information, supplies and services that students of all ages and their parents could want when preparing to get their children back into the classroom.

Since the community-wide event moved from Veterans Memorial Park to The Mall at Sierra Vista about 15 years ago, it’s become almost an annual rite of passage before the start of school, filled with families stocking up on free school supplies.

