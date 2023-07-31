Five-year-old Cruz Boykin finds the right book while attending the annual Back to School Fair held in The Mall at Sierra Vista. The free books were provided by the Kiwanis Club of Sierra Vista-San Pedro.
PHOTOS by MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Cara Osei, 9, peruses the items on a table at last week’s school fair in Sierra Vista.
A new backpack is collected by Gavinn Smith, 9, at the school fair.
Marisella Flores, 8, hands out supplies to fellow students as she works at her family’s Flores Reliable Roofing table.
SIERRA VISTA — Parents and children heading back to school this week came in droves to the the 27th annual Back to School Fair, which brings families to a one-stop resource expo filled with just about all the information, supplies and services that students of all ages and their parents could want when preparing to get their children back into the classroom.
Since the community-wide event moved from Veterans Memorial Park to The Mall at Sierra Vista about 15 years ago, it’s become almost an annual rite of passage before the start of school, filled with families stocking up on free school supplies.
From pencils, pens, crayons and backpacks to information booths manned by the Boys & Girls Club, the Early Head Start and the city’s after school programs, the lines and information tables went from one end of the mall to the other.
But no one was complaining.
Everyone — especially the parents who came away with armfuls of educational material — seemed to be having a ball.
Like Chris Sharpe, whose fourth grade son Sebastian was weighted down with a bag of back-to-school supplies wrapped around each arm.
“It’s great to see the community come out to an event like this,” said Sharpe. “Sebastian is having a ball. He’s doing double-duty with two bags in his hands, holding onto one for his sister who went to the bathroom. He’s being the good brother.”
Kids were always enjoying themselves with the busyness of fair atmosphere, especially at Bisbee Science Lab’s interactive, hands-on exhibits that allowed them to peer into microscopes and hold insects like vinegaroons in the palm of their hands.
“Getting young students a little interested in the science of astronomy and entomology is exciting when you see them take to it like this, and it lights a little spark,” said Bisbee Science Lab program director Amie Esteves. “It’s just a start, but this is where it begins.”
Cochise County Youth Orchestra board president Maureen Florez was all smiles as she and her daughter Liliana manned a table displaying several violins that drew interest from both children and parents.
There were already eight new signups in the first 45 minutes.
“Getting kids to be able to touch a musical instrument, especially for the first time, sparks a bit of interest in wanting to try getting involved in this,” said Florez. “They put the violin up to their chin or hold it, and they like how it feels. Some pluck a string, hear the sound it makes and want to learn the instrument.”
One youngster sat down next to a cello while Florez was talking and tried to play the instrument.
“It’s great to see kids getting interested in musical instruments,” she said.
The Raising Special Kids nonprofit organization was also there handing out pamphlets to parents with how the organization provides support, training, information and assistance to families with special needs children so they can become effective advocates for them.
“We’ve had a lot of interest in what we do today,” said the organization’s representative Michelle Henretta, a former special education teacher.
So did Arizona Arts Academy, an alternative school in Hereford that began two years ago that offers an instructional program that embraces the arts with a personalized outdoor approach to education.
“This is a big informational day for us,” said the school’s music instructor, Allisen Pedersen. “We’ve had interested families with man that have signed up so far.”
But it was the Sierra Vista Police Department’s table that was giving away its “How to Handle Bullying” book that seemed to be drawing more interest than most at Saturday’s fair.
“I came here with 250 copies of the book,” said Cpl. Scott Borgstadt. “The fair is less than an hour old, and I’ve only got three left. Unfortunately, we still receive lots of calls from parents and schools about bullying. This book is a great, easy-to-read and understandable resource. Next year I’ll bring a lot more.”
The fair also featured pre-K and K-12 schools, charter schools, after-school programs, referral information, health and nutrition services, children’s activities and information about family services.
