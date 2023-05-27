They came from very different backgrounds, representing a wide range of ages.
Veterans, scouts, families and youngsters gathered at Southern Arizona Veterans' Memorial Cemetery Saturday for a common purpose.
“I’m here to honor our fallen veterans by placing flags on gravesites and at the base of each columbarium,” said Vietnam War veteran Ted Nordin. “It’s important for people to understand that Memorial Day is intended as a remembrance for those who gave their lives for our country. It’s a solemn remembrance, not a festive holiday.”
David Jaster, a Navy veteran, agreed.
“I served and my dad and other family members served in the military,” Jaster said. “It’s important to remember those who gave their lives for our country.”
Saturday marked the fourth year Cheryl Dunavant placed flags throughout the cemetery.
“My husband spent 20 years in the military and served two tours in Vietnam,” she said. “I’m here for all the veterans who paid the ultimate sacrifice so the rest of us could enjoy the freedoms we enjoy today.”
Sierra Vista residents Sarah Latarte and her husband served in the military.
“We’re here with our three boys so they understand the importance of remembering those who served and sacrificed their lives for our country,” she said.
Byran Duffie, 17, is one of Latarte’s sons.
“We come every year and place flags all over the veterans’ cemetery,” Duffie said. “It’s a family tradition. Both my parents and my uncle served in the military, so we all know how important it is to remember military heroes. After I graduate from high school next year, I intend to join the Army.”
Corbin Stanley, 10, said he wanted to help place flags because the veterans who died fighting for their country deserve to be honored.
Noah Sides, 14, was one of several scouts at the cemetery.
“I’ve been in scouts since I was an 8-year-old Tiger, and we come here every single year for Memorial Day to place flags at the gravesites and columbaria,” he said. “Not only is my father in the military, but I have other family members serving in the military.”
Sides, who plans to enlist in the Navy, said he has a tremendous amount of respect for his father and other service members that he knows.
“My father has been on multiple deployments in Iraq and Afghanistan.”
Thirteen-year-old Jacob Bingaman is a member of Scout Troop 135 of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.
“My troop has been doing this for years,” he said. “Placing the flags is important for me because my stepdad is a veteran. I think it’s important to honor all veterans, especially on Memorial Day when we pay our respects to those who have died for our country.”
The Bingaman family drove to Sierra Vista from SanTan Valley — located between the towns of Queen Creek and Florence — for Memorial Day activities.
Misty Bingaman, Jacob’s mother, said the family has been participating in the Memorial Day flag placement for 20 years in different locations.
“We did this when we lived in different states along the East Coast. We now live in San Tan and drove to Sierra Vista to participate because we feel it’s important.”
Monday's Memorial Day observances at Southern Arizona Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery,1300 Buffalo Soldier Trail, are at 8:30 a.m.