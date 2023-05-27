They came from very different backgrounds, representing a wide range of ages.

Veterans, scouts, families and youngsters gathered at Southern Arizona Veterans' Memorial Cemetery Saturday for a common purpose.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?