Nathaniel Reno looks over the gifts he received on his adoption day while his 'new' mother, Jennifer Reno, looks on. Each family received an age-appropriate gift, which for Nathaniel included a frame, a handmade quilt and an inventor's box.
Inside Cochise County Juvenile Court, Jason and Kari Lee Leader go through the last step in adopting their new son. Nov. 19 was National Adoption Day.
Karen Schaffner herald/review
Jason and Kari Lee Leader with their new son after the adoption is complete. The Leaders were the first of four families going through the process.
Karen Schaffner herald/review
Elaine Hughes goes through the process of adopting her grandson, Braden Michael Bartholomew.
Karen Schaffner herald/review
Elaine Hughes and her new son.
Karen Schaffner herald/review
Jennifer Reno gets set to finalize the adoption of her great-nephew, the newly named Nathaniel Lee Reno. He chose the name himself.
Karen Schaffner herald/review
Nathaniel Reno looks over the gifts he received on his adoption day while his 'new' mother, Jennifer Reno, looks on. Each family received an age-appropriate gift, which for Nathaniel included a frame, a handmade quilt and an inventor's box.
On a recent Friday, one 9-year-old not only got a new name, he got a new family as well.
While his new siblings participated from their home computers in Texas, their images projected onto a large screen on the wall of a courtroom in the Cochise County Courthouse, Superior Court Judge Terry Bannon declared the child free and legal to be adopted. Then, with a bang of her gavel, the boy became the son of his great-aunt, Jennifer Reno.
“It’s the best day of the year,” she said. “There’s going to be an adoption party tonight.”
On National Adoption Day, four children became a part of local families as each in turn was legally adopted.
The day began as families gathered outside the courtroom at Juvenile Court, happy and laughing, but nervous, too, while they waited their turn. After the first family was taken into the courtroom, Miss Sierra Vista Outstanding Teen 2022 KayLyn Gooch addressed the courtroom. She said she had been adopted at birth, her birth father in prison and her birth mother not in a position to take care of a child. She knows her birth parents gave her a gift, because “My parents are my biggest supporters,” Gooch said. “I am thankful for the life that they’ve given me. Adoption is always an option. There are just so many kids in need.”
Then the proceedings began. In less than 15 minutes, Jason and Kari Ann Leader became the parents of a little boy.
They were followed by Braden Michael Bartholomew, who became the legal son of his grandmother, Elaine Hughes.
You've used of your $5 tab
Keep adding articles to your tab, or purchase a subscription to get unlimited access. Full access is just $12 per month.