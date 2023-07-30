Despite threatening skies and distant thunder, the town of Huachuca City celebrated its annual National Night Out and back to school fair Friday evening.

Co-hosted by the Huachuca City Police Department and the town’s public library, families chatted with members of law enforcement, firefighters and other first responders, watched demonstrations and participated in hands-on activities in the Huachuca City town complex next to the senior center and fire station.

