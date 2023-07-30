Huachuca City Police Chief Jim Thies throws his arms up in defense as he gets "ballooned" by youngsters Kaylee and Alex Madison, 6 and 4 years old. The assault took place in the Huachuca City library Friday evening during town's National Night Out and back to school fair.
Heather Allard and her 10-year-old son, Nethen, thank a Huachuca City Library staff member for a backpack and school supplies Nethen received Friday evening at a back to school fair hosted by the library.
Despite threatening skies and distant thunder, the town of Huachuca City celebrated its annual National Night Out and back to school fair Friday evening.
Co-hosted by the Huachuca City Police Department and the town’s public library, families chatted with members of law enforcement, firefighters and other first responders, watched demonstrations and participated in hands-on activities in the Huachuca City town complex next to the senior center and fire station.
Working with his canine partner Vince, Border Patrol Agent Chet Wold answered questions about the training that goes into dogs that assist law enforcement.
"I think the canine teams are impressive," said Jared Stephens. "I'm always amazed by what the dogs can be trained to do."
DPS Trooper Thomas Allen was kept busy handing out frisbees, pencils and candy to children who stopped by his booth.
"All of the police, firefighters and other first responders have been great with the kids when they ask questions," said Myra Simmons. "I think it's so good for young people to meet law enforcement like this."
In the library, more than 200 free backpacks stuffed with school supplies were distributed to students enrolled at Huachuca City School. In addition, children were invited to take books from a selection the library was giving away.
Wide-eyed youngsters lined up for balloon creations by Mr. Teddy, the balloon man and his partner Penny Cook.
“I think it’s pretty cool that the police department and town work together to bring this to our little community,” said Cindy Thome, who attended the event with her 12-year-old son, Gabriel. “We’re new here, and for a small town, Huachuca City does a lot for the community.”
Huachuca City Police Chief Jim Thies expressed appreciation to multiple agencies from across Cochise County that were on hand for the event.
“National Night Out gives parents and children an opportunity to meet the face of our law enforcement, firefighters and other first responders,” Thies said. “This is the fifth year we’ve hosted the event, and families really enjoy it.”
While National Night Out is celebrated on the first Tuesday of August across the country, the town of Huachuca City holds its version of the event on the Friday before Tombstone Unified School District’s first day of school on Aug. 3.
“We started holding our back to school fair at the same time as National Night Out so families could pick up the backpacks for their children at the same time they’re enjoying all the displays outside,” said Huachuca City librarian Stephanie Fulton. "We always get a nice crowd here for these two events, and it's a great way for families to start the new school year."
