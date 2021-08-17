EXTRA! EXTRA!
The University of Arizona Cooperative Extension, Early Childhood Nutrition Education will hold a food demo at the market Aug. 19 at 10:30 am. The extension will be highlighting what to do with eggplant from the Farmers Market.
AZ Health Zone will demonstrate how to make ratatouille using produce from different vendors at the market that accept SNAP dollars. This will be a skills workshop and not a tasting opportunity. There will be take-home copies of an easy-to-make recipe for market goers.
During summer months, farms and gardens are abuzz with the sounds of flying insects needed by the crops that have been planted. The sound is literal when it comes to bees. Do you know why some bees buzz? The anatomy of some flowers-like tomatoes and blueberries-only release their pollen through two tiny spores of the anther, so bees bite into the anther, hold on tight and buzz to shake the pollen out of the flowers.
I would like you to imagine for a moment that you and your family are sitting around the dinner table getting ready to have dinner. What do you think would be on your plate if bees and other buzzers were not around to pollinate foods that you eat?
Don’t believe that there would be what you wanted to see, but what would realistically be there. If you are true to the task, you would probably be looking at a plate full of rice and a piece of bread to go with it. Let me tell you why.
Many people attribute the saying, “If the bee disappeared off the surface of the globe, then man would have only four years of life left. No more bees, no more pollination, no more plants, no more animals, no more man" to Albert Einstein. Since he was not an entomologist, he probably didn’t say it. If he had, though, he would have been close to the truth.
The phrase probably originated from a confusion of quotes by Charles Darwin, when he said in his 1859 treatise "On the Origin of Species":"Hence, we may infer as highly probable that if the whole genus of humble-bees (now called bumblebees) became extinct or very rare in England, the heartsease and red clover would become very rare, or wholly disappear," and another quote from the prominent Belgian writer Maurice Maeterlinck, from his 1901 book “The Life of the Bee.”
In his book he provocatively suggested that we owed our civilization to the bee, and some readers may have concluded that the extinction of the bee would lead to the collapse of civilization. He wrote, “You will probably more than once have seen her fluttering about the bushes, in a deserted corner of your garden, without realizing that you were carelessly watching the venerable ancestor to whom we probably owe most of our flowers and fruits (for it is actually estimated that more than a hundred thousand varieties of plants would disappear if the bees did not visit them), and possibly even our civilization, for in these mysteries all things intertwine.”
S.E. McGregor, a retired apiculturist, from the Agricultural Research Service Western Region in Tucson, is credited with saying in 1976, “it appears that perhaps one-third of our total diet is dependent, directly or indirectly, upon insect-pollinated plants”
Either way, the humble honey bee is responsible for pollinating approximately one third of our diet from vegetables and fruits.
Of the 1,400 crop plants grown around the world--those that produce all of our food and plant-based industrial products--almost 80% require pollination by animals or insects of some kind. Visits from bees and other pollinators also result in larger, more flavorful fruits and higher crop yields.
Unfortunately, monoculture industrial farming practices and the pesticides used to make them productive, are slowly wiping out our insect population. Without them our food chain cannot survive.
You might be wondering since plants and bees came about around the same time, which one came first, pollination or the pollinators? We had this conundrum before with the chicken versus the egg question.
I think we can finally answer the question about the chicken or the egg, since research shows that the chicken produces an enzyme that is required to produce an egg shell. That probably makes the chicken the winner.
The pollination question is similar in nature (pardon the pun) in that plants were around first and used the wind to pollinate others of their species. Researchers believe both plants and insects probably were here around 480 million years ago, but for the first 300 million years or so, the plant kingdom was dominated by non-flowering plants, such as ferns, conifers and cycads.
Early insects were actually flightless until about 400 million years ago. Somewhere around 150 million years ago, flowering plants (called angiosperms) abruptly emerged on the scene about the same time as the bee.
Pollination, as we think of it with bees and other pollinators, probably began around 130-150 million years ago. This kind of pollination is essential to the production of the fruit and seed crops that form the basis of our current food system.
Bee fossil records indicate that bees might have arisen about 140–110 million years ago, which is consistent with fossil origins of flowering plants. These bees include about 20,000 species that depend almost exclusively on resources produced by flowers, such as pollen and nectar.
We all know that if you plant a seed, unless you have a brown thumb, the seed will become a plant. What most people don’t think about is that without pollination, there will be no seeds to plant. There will be no fruit to eat, no vegetable to put on your plate. Even animals that we cook and put on our plates like chicken, pork and beef require plants to eat in order to stay alive.
There are other crops that do not require insect or animal pollination, like some self-pollinating plants such as tomatoes, green peppers, chili peppers, eggplants, green beans, lima beans, sweet peas and peanuts, among others. There are also the grasses, and these are among the most important foods for humans and domestic livestock. There are as many as 10,000 species of grasses. The agricultural crops species of grasses are among the most important foods, like maize, wheat, rice, sorghum, barley and sugar cane. These sources are wind-pollinated.
As insect pollinators go, the king of the flowering pollinators is unquestionably the honeybee. The earliest recorded bee was found encased in amber in Myanmar and is believed to be 100 million years old.
Honeybees prefer to live in colonies, but most other bees prefer a more solitary existence, like bumblebees, which live in burrows in the ground. Aside from bringing us the great taste of honey, researchers also believe the honeybee is responsible for the vast rich flower diversity we enjoy today.
In ancient times, honey was the most important sweetener for food and alcoholic drinks. It was sought after as an antiseptic and sweetener for at least the last 100,000 years. In fact, until sugar became widely available in the 16th century, honey was the world’s principal sweetener. In ancient Egypt and the Middle East, it was also used to embalm the dead.
Egyptians are credited with inventing the first domestic beehives, a simple upturned straw basket called a “skep.” It was not until the 19th century when Lorenzo Langstroth discovered that bees would keep a “bee sized” pathway clear within a hive. He called it the “bee space.” The importance of this discovery became the foundation of developing beehives with moveable frames that would not destroy the hive.
These hives allowed the beekeeper to remove comb and honey without destroying the hive. Langstroth produced the first practical movable-frame hive around the 1850s. The Langstroth hive-design is still the most popular style in America and Australia. It allows the beekeeper to fulfill the role of providing a comfortable home for a bee colony and be able to nurture it in a more hands-off way.
Have you ever wondered how many bees it takes to make a jar of honey? We know that a colony can produce many jars. The average queen bee produces between 100,000 and 200,000 bees that each work long shifts, each spending 10 to 20 days collecting nectar and pollinating flowering plants. This equates to approximately 1,764 pounds of honey. Most of this honey is used to keep the hive going, a majority of which is used to keep the brood warm, so in the end the hive probably produces between 22 to 44 pounds of honey.
But back to the question of how many bees it takes to make a jar of honey. It is best answered in how many trips a bee would make to fill a jar of honey. It is 22,700 trips! Part of the reason for so many trips is that the bee can carry only so much nectar, but nectar only contains about 40% sugar, and honey needs to be at 80% sugar, so the bee needs to make two trips to get the 80% needed for honey.
Keep in mind that you need to have a hive when you are finished harvesting the honey, so you need to keep a mindset like, “a little for me and a little for you.” Otherwise, your hive will be a one-time event.
As with all tales, we have come around to the beginning of the circle. Meet the Simmons family and their little touch of heaven in the honey market. What started out as a hobby in 1989 has become a ranchito just north of Douglas on Leslie Canyon Road, eight miles north of the county fairgrounds. Ray and Kerry Simmons opened their Simmons Ranchito Honey booth at our market around 2007 when the market was located at the corner of Carmichael and Wilcox.
They started the ranch with a few goals. The first was to be able to provide a source of honey for locals in southeast Arizona. They agreed that if they could only reach those in Cochise County, they would be satisfied. Their second goal was caused by a realization that honey had some medicinal effects against allergies. They had kids with allergies, so growing honey would solve two problems at once.
Honey is made in a process by the bees that includes turning the nectar into honey and then sealing it away for future use. Nectar is a sugary liquid that gets extracted from the flower of a plant and deposited into an “extra” stomach of the bee, known as a “crop,” where the nectar is mixed with enzymes that modify the liquid for more long-term storage.
The nectar is then deposited into a cell in the honey comb. Since it is still filled with extra water, bees set to work fanning the honeycomb with their wings in an effort to speed up the process of evaporation. When most of the water is evaporated, the bee seals the comb with a liquid from its abdomen which eventually hardens into beeswax.
Ray and Kerry get their honey through a collaboration with other bee keepers from the southern Arizona area. Honey is extracted from approximately 400 to 500 hives using a centrifuge method. The centrifuge extractor spins the honey out of the comb, which separates the comb and beeswax from the frame to pump out the honey, which is then strained and put into storage containers.
On any given day at the market, usually you can find an early summer/late spring mesquite honey that they extract every year. They also have a “wildflower” honey from the last harvest of the summer, which tends to be a darker-looking honey. This year it is very dark, Ray believes, due to the dryness of the season. Occasionally--including now--they have the lighter, more delicate honey called Catclaw.
Their honey is available in various sizes from a small two-ounce, honey-bear bottle all the way up to a gallon-size jar. The one-pound and one-quart sized jars are the most popular. Along with honey, they have honey comb, pollen and honey dippers for sale. They even have honey sticks reminiscent of the hard stick candy of yesteryear that kids clamored for during trips to the dry-goods store.
In addition to their honey, they carry seasonal homemade preserves, jams and jellies. They also carry an assortment of pickled goodies, like asparagus, pickles, garlic and others. If you want some of the best honey in southern Arizona, stop by the Simmons Ranchito tables and pick up a pound or two for just about anything you have that needs a little sweetening.
As always, many of the market vendors accept WIC Farmers Markets and Senior Farmers Markets Vouchers in exchange for fresh fruits and vegetables. SNAP vouchers can also be used at some of the vendors booths. You can use your EBT card at the info booth for SNAP vouchers and Double UP tokens (unlimited amount right now).
We are looking forward to seeing you all at this week’s market. For information on our vendors and products they will be bringing, see this week’s Farmers’ Market newsletter at www.sierravistafarmersmarkets.com. Also, check out our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/sierravistafarmersmarket/.
Submitted by “Uncle” Ralph Wildermuth