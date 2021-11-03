Supply and demand have always been the hallmark for driving the price of anything. Never has that been truer as now. I ran across a quote from Tyler Cowen, an economist and a professor at George Mason University. He said, “Food is a product of supply and demand, so try to figure out where the supplies are fresh, the suppliers are creative, and the demanders are informed.”
To me, it sounds like a perfect description of a farmers’ market. We have the fresh, and our vendors are very creative, and they can converse one-on-one with each customer to supply the information to keep the “demanders” informed.
Last week, I talked a little about the past when it comes to farmers’ markets and promised to talk about the benefits of shopping at a farmers’ market. Several of the benefits involve shopping at our market.
Let’s look at the benefits from a supply and demand perspective. As Mr. Cowen said, freshness is one of the things listed in foods’ supply and demand. The food sitting in bins or on shelves of the store don’t just magically appear, they are bought somewhere and then shipped to the store via a rather timely process. I have probably asked before if you have ever wondered where the “fresh” produce, meats and dairy products come from that you are pouring through looking for just the right one to buy. I have, and in fact, you may be surprised to learn where your food comes from and just how fresh it really is.
Supply and demand only work when there is a balance between the two factors. In a normal world, the grocery stores like to have just enough stock on hand to make it to the next arrival of the product. If the demand is normal and the supply runs on time, then the shelves are restocked before they become empty. Have you noticed that the selection of food items is getting slimmer in the stores? Many shelves are empty waiting for that supply that is bottlenecked at the ports on container ships sitting out in the bay waiting to be unloaded. At this point, the demand is still there, but the supply is not. The supply is being hampered by the multifaceted transportation system required to get it to you, the consumer. Another by-product of COVID-19.
So, what does this mean for you as a consumer trying to find the food for tonight’s meal?
The Food and Drug Administration says that today, imports come from more than 200 countries or territories and roughly 125,000 food facilities plus farms supply approximately 32% of the fresh vegetables, 55% of the fresh fruit and 94% of the seafood that Americans consume annually.
Are you aware that an estimated 61% of the food on your evening dinner plate, depending on your particular food choices, is imported? Fifty percent of all U.S. agricultural imports are horticultural products such as fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, wine, essential oils, nursery stock, cut flowers and hops. U.S. agricultural exports have declined while U.S. imports have grown over the last several years. Sugar and tropical products such as coffee, cocoa, and rubber comprise just under 18% of agricultural imports. Imports of vegetable oils, processed grain products, red meat and dairy products have grown significantly in recent years. Canada and Mexico are the largest suppliers of our agricultural products. France, Italy and China are also some of the main countries we get our food from. Why? This makes our diet dependent on crops of wheat, barley, chickpea, almonds and others from the Mediterranean and West Asia.
Freshness is a major concern of consumers looking for their nightly meal, but it cannot really be found in grocery stores due to the amount of time and miles it takes for food to get from the farm to your table. These miles are called “food miles.”
Just to give you an idea about how far a product travels from “farm to you” let’s look at an example of a single serving C&H sugar packet.
There is a sugar museum in Hawaii that sits right next door to a sugar processing plant. And both the plant and the museum sit in the middle of acres of growing sugarcane. You would think if you walked down the street to your favorite coffee shop and picked up a packet of C&H sugar for your coffee that the sugar came from right down the street. Unfortunately, you would be wrong.
The plant right across the street does process sugar, but only into its “raw sugar” state. It is then shipped to the C&H refinery in Contra Costa County near San Francisco. By the way, “C&H” stands for California and Hawaii. In this plant, it becomes refined sugar. Oh good, now it goes back to Hawaii? No, now it goes to New York where it is put into little packets to go on tabletops. Now it goes back to Hawaii to a distributor and is then sent to the little coffee shop down the street from where this journey all started. The food miles for that little packet are approximately 10,000 miles.
A study by the Institute of Food Research found that conventionally grown produce travels on average 1,500 miles, finally reaches your table after 13 days,and has lost about 45 percent of its nutritional value. That same report also found that buying at a local farmers’ market travels about 50 miles, reaches the table in half a day and loses none of its nutritional value.
Let’s look at a few examples of the average distance that some produce has traveled to get to your favorite grocery store here in Sierra Vista.
- Apples: 1,555 miles
- Tomatoes: 1,369 miles
- Grapes: 2,143 miles
- Beans: 766 miles
- Peaches: 1,674 miles
- Winter Squash: 781 miles
- Greens: 889 miles
- Lettuce: 2,055 miles
Local food is fresher and healthier! Our Market food produced on local farms does not have to travel as far as supermarket produce does, which means it is fresher, riper, tastier and more nutrient-dense than its supermarket counterparts.
Commercial tomatoes which are almost always picked unripe can’t compare to a tomato from the local garden.
Also, since local food does not travel far, lesser potential exists for contamination in the transportation of food. Fewer pesticides and chemical preservatives are used on locally grown crops as well, and many local farmers whom the locavores turn to for their source of food use the crop rotation method which keeps the soil in good condition rather than depleting it. The combination of local farming techniques and short travel distances makes the food consumed more likely to be organic and fresh. Foods are grown locally and usually only sold at farmers markets when they are in season, meaning you, the shopper, will experience a wider variety of produce throughout the year.
Produce is not the only thing that should be purchased locally. Locally-raised grass-fed beef, pasture-fed pork and lamb and free-range chicken and their eggs contain significantly more omega-3s than their mass-produced counterparts. This means the meat contains more beneficial attributes than just protein!
The farm-to-table movement is the focus on purchasing locally-grown or raised (usually organic) food. Citing similar participation preferences as locavores, those who take part in the farm-to-table movement appear to take the decision a step farther and purchase their food directly from the source — the farmer/producer — or raise it themselves.
What is a “Locavore” you might ask. It is defined as: one who eats foods grown locally whenever possible. (Merriam Webster) The term “Locavore” was coined by Jessica Prentice from San Francisco Bay Area on the occasion of World Environment Day 2005. Jessica and her three friends, Lia McKinney, Dede Sampson and Sage Van Wing started calling themselves “Locavores” to promote the idea of eating only foods that were harvested within a 100-mile radius of their homes. They kicked off dietary challenge with a month-long promotion they called “Celebrate Your Foodshed: Eat Locally.”
The term sparked interest and in 2007 the New Oxford American Dictionary chose “Locavore” as the word of the year. If it has a familiar ring to it; just think of “Carnivore” meat eaters and “Herbivores” plant eaters (vegan). Now there is a third category, the “Locavore” who eats only local-grown foods.
It is the Locavore that reminds me of the neighbors that shop at our Farmers’ Market, eating that locally-grown variety of food.
Let’s talk about the word “foodshed” for just a minute. What is a foodshed? Just like its cousin watershed, which outline the flow of water supplying a particular area, a foodshed outlines the flow of food feeding a particular area. The modern U.S. foodshed covers the entire world. Most of our food travels the globe to reach our dinner table. In fact, food can often travel back and forth thousands of miles to different processing plants before it eventually reaches you.
Here’s why being a locavore is the right thing to do when it comes to eating locally.
Supermarket produce purchased in the U.S. travels thousands of miles from the farm to the store. Food grown and purchased locally travels up to maybe 50 food miles. That means that food, produce and meats and dairy, that is considered local is usually sold within hours of being harvested or processed.
You can be a Locavore just by shopping at our farmers’ markets, a roadside or farm stand, our Sierra Vista food cooperative or occasionally even at the supermarket, if they have local produce for sale. Some of you even maintain your own gardens.
Our farmers’ market is one of the most important shopping venues in the local food movement. We sell meats and poultry, dairy, eggs, produce and other items to our local neighbors. Here you have the opportunity to talk to the farmer who grew and produced the food being sold and ask questions about pesticide use as well as their farming methods.
Food co-ops are similar to the traditional grocery store. However, unlike most traditional grocery stores, co-ops help support us local farmers and producers and the local economy. In the U.S., about 30% of farmers’ products are sold through local co-ops.
Buy local!
Next time we will look at how a farmers’ market contributes to the community and their role in the food supply chain.
