SIERRA VISTA — Attorneys for a Dave & Busters restaurant sued by the biological father of a 9-year-old boy killed in a car crash involving the boy’s drunken-driving stepfather are asking a judge to move the impending civil trial to Pima County.
Cochise County Superior Court Judge Terry Bannon, who heard the argument by defendant’s lawyer Ian King during a telephonic hearing Wednesday, said she would reserve ruling on the motion until both King and plaintiff’s attorney Joel Borowiec, file affidavits in the case. Borowiec is representing David Aguirre, whose 9-year-old son Lance Aguirre was killed in a crash on June 18, 2021. Investigators say Lance’s stepfather Clifford Johnson was the driver of the vehicle in which the youngster died.
In the motion for change of venue, King’s partner Robert Zelms contends that the bulk of the witnesses in the case against Dave & Busters, are in Pima County.
Zelms is representing the Dave & Busters in Tucson. The popular eatery was sued in August by David Aguirre who is claiming that personnel at Dave & Busters’ were negligent.
Lance was killed instantly in a wreck on June 18. Investigators said Johnson was driving in the wrong lane on State Route 90 and slammed head-on into a truck driven by a woman who had her 1-year-old son with her. Both the woman and the toddler were injured, as were Johnson’s two biological children who were riding with him and Lance, investigators said.
Johnson and his wife, Mindy Johnson, Lance’s mother, had been celebrating a birthday at Dave & Buster’s in Tucson. Investigators said Johnson drank several Long Island ice teas. The pair had gone to the restaurant in separate vehicles, each driving with three children, investigators said.
At a hearing last summer in Cochise County Superior Court, an investigator testified that Mindy Johnson was concerned Johnson had imbibed too much, and she asked him to wait before he took off with his two biological children and Lance. By the time Mindy Johnson had paid the tab and gone outside, Johnson had already driven away, headed to Sierra Vista, the investigator said.
In his complaint, Aguirre is accusing Dave & Buster’s of plying Johnson with alcohol even though it was obvious Johnson was drunk. Aguirre is also suing Johnson.
“Defendants Dave & Busters, at their location in Tucson, intentionally and negligently provided and served alcoholic beverages to defendant Clifford Johnson, when in the course of multiple servings of concentrated alcoholic drinks, Clifford Johnson had become obviously intoxicated and defendants Dave & Busters continued to intentionally and negligently serve alcoholic beverages to him when he was obviously intoxicated, at a time when defendants Dave & Buster’s knew or reasonably have known that he was obviously intoxicated, either from his conduct or simply as a result of the amount of alcoholic beverages provided to him and the time in which said alcoholic beverages were provided, and which proximately caused a death and thus damages to plaintiff David Aguirre,” the complaint says.
Johnson, a former agent with the Border Patrol’s Office of Field Operations, has been charged with first-degree murder in Lance’s death. He is also charged with aggravated DUI wrong-way, aggravated DUI with juveniles under the age of 15, endangerment, child abuse and criminal damage. His blood alcohol content at the time of arrest was .199, according to testimony last year by an Arizona Department of Public Safety investigator. But in the civil suit filed by Aguirre, it says Johnson’s blood alcohol content after a “hospital draw,” was .237, almost three times the legal limit of .08.
Johnson’s criminal case is pending in Cochise County Superior Court.
In his motion for a change of venue for the civil case, Zelms states that it would make more sense to hold a proceeding in the county where most of the witnesses are located and where the case originated.
“Outside the motor vehicle collision in Cochise County, plaintiff’s claims against defendants stem from the alleged negligence occurring at defendant’s store in Pima County,” Zelms’ motion says. “Both the evidence related to alleged negligence, as well as the majority of witnesses, are located in Pima County.
“Venue transfers pursuant to A.R.S. Section 12-406 shall be ‘to the most convenient adjoining county, unless the parties agree to some other county in which case the court shall transfer the action to the agreed upon county,’” the motion says.
Zelms also argues the Cochise County Superior Court is “approximately 100 miles” from the Dave & Busters where the claims originated and that his office in Phoenix is 200 miles from the courthouse.
“Based on logistical considerations alone, a transfer to Pima County will save the parties significant fees,” Zelms said. “A transfer to Pima County would serve the public interest of minimizing the burden on the judicial system and otherwise serve the ends of justice.”
At the Wednesday hearing King also said that it might be challenging to choose a jury in Cochise County because it’s smaller than Pima and someone might be acquainted with the Johnsons or know someone who knows them. King also said there had been media coverage of the criminal case and that could also taint a jury.