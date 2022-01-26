The FBI is investigating an assault on a Border Patrol agent by undocumented migrants found near the Coronado National Memorial on Wednesday morning before sunup.
FBI spokeswoman Brooke Brennan confirmed the investigation, but said she could not divulge any information because the investigation is ongoing.
"The FBI is conducting an investigation into the assault of a Border Patrol agent near Naco, AZ on Tuesday, January 26, 2022. This is an ongoing investigation," Brennan said in an email to the Herald/Review.
Carol Capas, spokeswoman for the Cochise County Sheriff's Office, told the newspaper deputies were called by the Border Patrol just before 5 a.m. Wednesday after one of the federal agents had been attacked. The Border Patrol asked the Sheriff's Office for assistance, Capas said.
Border Patrol agents had been advised there was a group of migrants near Montezuma Canyon at East Forest Lane and Montezuma Canyon Road, Capas said. They responded to the area at 4:46 a.m. and arrested one migrant and took that individual to a location where other agents were staging.
When the agents returned to the location where the group had been spotted, they approached several undocumented individuals. A struggle ensued and one of the Border Patrol agents was attacked, Capas said.
"The agent is fine," Capas said.
Three more migrants were arrested after the scuffle, Capas said.
This is a developing story. The Herald/Review will provide more information as soon as it becomes available.