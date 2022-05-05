A federal agent accused of raping a 15-year-old girl who investigators said he lured into his car, then restrained, has been indicted on 18 counts of sexually-related offenses and kidnapping.
Aaron Mitchell, 27, employed with U.S. Customs and Border Protection as an Office of Field Operations agent at the Douglas Port of Entry, could be released from the county jail if he posts $200,000 bail. If he does, he must wear a GPS monitor, prosecutors said.
The victim, whose name is not being published because of her age and because she is a victim of sexual abuse, told police she was walking to school on April 25 at the 1300 block of G Avenue in Douglas. She said a man in a red vehicle approached her and told her he was a cop.
The girl told detectives the man wore a vest that said “police” on it. The teen said the man asked her for documentation and she gave it to him. She said the individual then told her he was taking her to the police department.
Based on the preliminary investigation, police said Mitchell restrained the girl and put her in his vehicle. But instead of taking her to the police department, investigators said Mitchell drove the victim to an apartment in Sierra Vista.
The girl was taken back to Douglas after the assault, police said. Douglas investigators worked on the case with Sierra Vista Police. Detectives arrested Mitchell in Sierra Vista on April 27 during a traffic stop.
According to the indictment, Mitchell assaulted the teen more than once.
He is charged with six counts of sexual assault, five counts of sexual conduct with a minor, one count of unlawful sexual conduct, two counts of sexual abuse, one count of fraudulent schemes and artifices, one count of obstructing criminal investigations or prosecutions, one count of luring a minor for sexual exploitation and one count of kidnapping.