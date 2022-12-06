BISBEE — A filing by Cochise County Board of Supervisors attorney Daniel McCauley to quash a ruling by Pima County Superior Court Judge Casey McGinley and have a case remanded to U.S. District Court was rejected, according to Sophia Solis, deputy communications director for Secretary of State Katie Hobbs.

Federal Judge Rosemary Marquez was given the case and requested more documentation last week.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?