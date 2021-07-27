BISBEE — Though not a done deal, Cochise County may get $1.1 million for a much-needed animal shelter due to the efforts of U.S. Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick.
Last week, the Democrat representing District 2 announced she had successfully secured $11.5 million in funding from the House Appropriations Committee for the 2022 fiscal budget for southern Arizona projects. She submitted 10 projects, and all 10 specific to her district were approved by the committee.
The next fiscal budget has not yet been approved by the House of Representatives, but she expects it will be passed.
“I am overjoyed that the organizations in my local community that asked for help from my office are having it delivered," Kirkpatrick said. "I’m so grateful that Congress was able to deliver for my district, and for many others like it. When I think about the positive effect that these dollars will have on Southern Arizona, I know the impact is tremendous.”
Associate County Administrator Sharon Gilman filed the application for the funding to Kirkpatrick and was pleased to hear the county animal shelter was one of the approved projects.
Gilman said, “The money's not confirmed yet, but I’m cautiously optimistic about it.”
In March, Gilman and Steve Farley of the Humane Society of Southern Arizona reached out to Kirkpatrick regarding the problem of local shelters being overwhelmed. The closure of the Huachuca City Animal Shelter at the end of 2018 added to the problem to provide services throughout the county for surrendered and impounded animals.
For the past several years, the county administration and Board of Supervisors have kicked around the idea of opening a countywide animal shelter to house all strays, abandoned and surrendered dogs and cats. The price tag of $1 million or more to build a new facility and the annual cost of upkeep estimated at $500,000 created a roadblock.
Gilman said the county has not committed any funding to an animal shelter for the 2021–22 fiscal year.
Supervisor Peggy Judd and Humane Society of Southern Arizona CEO Steve Farley knew each other from the time they served as Arizona legislators. Judd told him of the need for a county shelter and the overwhelming community support. He met with the Board of Supervisors in a work session to discuss the situation.
In the May work session, Farley said the HSSA would be willing to take on operational costs and suggested a $1 per year lease agreement with a 50- to 100-year option. The county would pay $60 per animal taken to the shelter by animal control officers and there would be no annual flat fee. He also estimated the shelter would intake 530 county animals a year for a total cost of $32,000. HSSA would also provide the staffing for the shelter.
At the time, Farley said the cost for building renovation and startup would be closer to $2 million.
“HSSA told us they would raise funds for the animal shelter. Right now, we don’t know how much it will cost," Gillman said.
The plan is to renovate the former juvenile detention building on Tovreaville Road, she added. Only after some funding is secured will there be inspections and surveys done to estimate the actual costs.
If the federal 2022 budget bill passes, the HSSA could use its vast network to raise the additional money needed. Farley estimated 10,000 animals could be saved from euthanasia in the first five years. The nonprofit had a broad base of volunteers and donors willing to help.
“This investment will save thousands of lives in southeastern Arizona," Farley said. "HSSA is thrilled to partner with the federal government, Cochise County government, local municipalities and local advocates to build a full–service, high–quality animal shelter to compassionately serve pets and the people who love them, now and into the future. I believe this project will serve as a positive model for how rural areas across the country can meet long-term animal welfare challenges with effective and collaborative solutions.”
Kirkpatrick said, “The House Democrats really unite around the idea that federal funding is a reflection of our values. The Appropriations Committee this year crafted a set of funding bills that is reflective of our nation's priorities. We also reintroduced Congressionally Directed Spending to help further that goal, because no one in the federal government should know the needs of the district better than the member that represents them.”
The House and Senate put together their funding bills separately and then each body works out the differences before passing the final bill for the president's signature, she explained.
“I am proud to have secured this funding in the House's bill, which is a crucial step in ensuring it gets into the final bill,” she added.
Kirkpatrick said consideration of seven of the 12 funding bills, one of which includes the county project, will be discussed this week before the House of Representatives.
“The goal is to get both the House and Senate to agree on all of our funding bills before the end of September, which is the end of the fiscal year,” she said. “The House has been very diligent in getting its work done well ahead of the Sept. 30 deadline, and I'll be encouraging my colleagues in the Senate to pass all of their bills on time as well.”
“As Arizona’s appropriator, I feel incredibly proud that we were able to secure massive direct federal funding for projects all over the state through both our earmark requests and our work through our subcommittee priorities.”
Judd noted, “The partnership with HSSA and Cochise County appears to be a match made in heaven. People and animals in Cochise County are very excited for the possibilities. There was a perfect effort of county staff and leadership along with that of hundreds of community members who, driven by need, created an opportunity for Humane Society of Southern Arizona to expand their efforts in just the right place at just the right time. It was lots of fun being the lucky one who could tour shelters and make essential connections with old and new friends."