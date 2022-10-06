World class Native American musicians, dancers and performers will be in Tombstone on Saturday for the town’s third annual Native American Festival.
The event starts at 10 a.m. with a “grand entry parade” down Allen Street featuring Lightning Boy Hoop Dancers and other performers. Following the parade, the event shifts to the Shoot Out Arena, 316 S. Third St., with an entertainment lineup that extends from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
There is no charge for admission.
The festival is co-hosted by the Southeast Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and Spotted Eagle Native Arts and Crafts, a Native American arts and crafts store in Tombstone, said Daniel Valle, SEAZHCC regional/international director.
“The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is very pleased and honored to co-host the third annual Tombstone Native American Festival with Spotted Eagle Native Arts and Crafts,” Valle said. “This is the only Native American Festival we know of in all of Southeast Arizona. The city of Tombstone embraces and supports this festival because the Native Americans that lived in Cochise County are part of Tombstone’s Old West history. It’s truly exciting and fitting that we celebrate that history by presenting this world-class, annual festival.”
The event’s master of ceremonies is Steve LaRance, a Hopi silversmith who grew up in the rural village of Moenkopi in Arizona. LaRance has dedicated his life to preserving the cultural significance of his people’s ancient songs and dances. He teaches the art of hoop dancing to younger generations and is also known for his distinctive tufa-cast jewelry.
While narrating a hoop dance, LaRance explains that the dance got its origin from the tribes of the Southwest as a healing ceremony used by medicine men. Its purpose was to bring the person back to balance and harmony. Today, the hoop dance is popular in several different tribes and represents the circle of life, LaRance said. The dancer uses hoops to create images and shapes that represent Mother Earth’s creations. The hoop dance also represents the dualities of life, including night and day, life and death and man’s interactions with the world.
As part of Saturday’s entertainment, world champion hoop dancer Tony Duncan and his family will be performing, as well as the Cha’Bii’Tu Crown Dance Group, members of the White Mountain Apache tribe.
Fabian Fontenelle, from the Zuni-Omaha tribe, is another member of the entertainment lineup. Known for delighting audiences with powerful dance performances intertwined with traditional storytelling, he delivers “a captivating display of ancient sacred songs, dancing, drumming and hand-crafted regalia adorned with the intricacy of hand-beading and more.”
Shelley Morningsong, a Cheyenne, is an award winning singer, songwriter and flute player who often performs with Fontenelle.
Sonoran Deer Dancers, members of the Yaqui nation, re-enact a dramatic deer hunt in honor of the natural world and white tail deer, both of which provide for most of the tribe’s needs. The deer dance is sacred and in most cases, rarely photographed. It is one of the most popular Native American dances in Mexico today.
Other entertainment includes the Azteca Dancers from Mexicayotl Academy in Nogales as well as Manford Plenty Hawk-Walks and Brian and Lairus Two Moons. Manford Plenty Hawk-Walks explains Crow tribal traditions and performs a dance along with Brian and Lairus Two Moons.
“We urge everyone to come out and celebrate the traditions of our Native culture,” said Charlie One Horse, a member of the Yaqui tribe and one of the event organizers. “The reason we’re having the festival is to provide the public with a fun, educational event where they learn about Native American culture.”
Throughout the festival, there will be food and craft vendors in Tombstone City Park with live music by Double Darre. Vendors will be available at the Shoot Out Arena.
“We want to extend a big thank you to Robby and Kati Jundt, owners of the Shoot Out Arena, for allowing us to use their facility for our festival,” One Horse said. “We also want to thank Dan Valle of Southeast Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce for co-hosting this event.”
