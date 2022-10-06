World class Native American musicians, dancers and performers will be in Tombstone on Saturday for the town’s third annual Native American Festival.

The event starts at 10 a.m. with a “grand entry parade” down Allen Street featuring Lightning Boy Hoop Dancers and other performers. Following the parade, the event shifts to the Shoot Out Arena, 316 S. Third St., with an entertainment lineup that extends from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?