A large crowd of Western history buffs packed Tombstone’s Schieffelin Hall Wednesday for the town’s first Festival of Western Books.

The event featured presentations by a lineup of well-known Western authors throughout the day, giving the public opportunities to learn historical facts about the Old West and ask questions.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?