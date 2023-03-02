A large crowd of Western history buffs packed Tombstone’s Schieffelin Hall Wednesday for the town’s first Festival of Western Books.
The event featured presentations by a lineup of well-known Western authors throughout the day, giving the public opportunities to learn historical facts about the Old West and ask questions.
“This has been an awesome event with a great turnout,” said award-winning author Phil Mills Jr. who traveled from Fort Worth, Texas, to participate. A prolific writer, Mills manned a table with New Mexico native Melody Groves, another award-winning author.
Known as “Triple B,” author, artist and Arizona historian Bob Boze Bell kicked off the event Wednesday morning in his dynamic speaking style. Bell, who is president and executive editor of True West Magazine, talked about Ed Schieffelin’s legendary silver mining expeditions in the region, leading to Tombstone’s existence. As word of Schieffelin’s silver strike spread, speculators, prospectors, homesteaders and gunmen flocked to the area.
Bell also spoke of inaccurate perceptions about different historic events. He said Doc Holliday is named as Johnny Ringo’s killer, when in fact Holliday was in court in Pueblo, Colorado, when Ringo was killed in a gun fight.
“My job is to tell the truth of the Old West, warts and all, and print it in a magazine,” he said. “That’s my day job. I love history.”
Bell mentioned a book that he co-wrote with Jana Bommersback about the real women of the Wild West. He and Bommersback started the book in January 2020, but the work was put on hold because of “a certain pandemic that descended on the country.”
The book’s title was the next challenge, and the authors finally agreed on “Hellraisers and Trailblazers,” a title he credits to Bommersback.
Two women who made their mark in Tombstone’s history — Nellie Cahsman, known as the Angel of Tombstone for her willingness to help others, and Big Nose Kate, gambler, prostitute and Doc Holliday’s common-law wife — are mentioned in the book.
Western author Chris Enss of Grass Valley, California, is another writer who focuses on ladies of the Old West. A 1979 Buena High School graduate and 1980 Miss Sierra Vista runner-up, Enss credits her passion for history to a former high school teacher.
“I became a writer because of a great history teacher that I had at Buena High School, Virginia Upton,” she said. “Her love for history was infectious.”
Manuela Schneider, originally from Germany, has penned and published several books that feature strong female characters.
“I also did a short movie about Tombstone miners called ‘Miner’s Candle,’ ” she said. “It won 25 awards and I dedicated it to the miners of Tombstone. Without the miners, Tombstone would not be here.”
While wandering through the different booths and talking to authors, Charles Hancock, a member of the Southwest Buffalo Soldiers Association, said he was learning a lot about the region’s history through the event’s huge collection of books and informative authors.
“I thought Bob Boze Bell’s talk was really interesting,” he said. “He talked about historic facts and events that were new to me.”{/span}
Volunteers Christy and Greg Hugo were at the event to promote the Mescal Movie Set in Benson.
“This is an amazing event with a lot of traffic,” Christy said. “People who come through here are interested in the movie set and are asking a lot of questions.”
Gary Seiss came from Tucson to attend the book festival and meet some of the authors.
“I think it’s a great event,” he said. “I’m glad we came. These authors know so much about Old West history, that it’s great talking to them.”
The event, co-sponsored by The Cochise County Corral of the Westerners Inc. and the Cochise County Historical Society, had no admission charge. The Cochise County Corral, a nonprofit, is a chapter of Westerners International.
“We’re dedicated to preserving Western frontier history while having fun doing it,” said local Western author Doug Hocking, president of the Cochise County Corral. The organization, with 87 members that come from California, New York and Texas as well as England, France and Germany, is planning more book festivals.
“As our first festival in Tombstone, we’re really pleased by the response,” Hocking said. “We’re getting great feedback, so that’s good. Our plan is to make this an annual event.”
Several of the authors that presented in Tombstone will be at the Tucson Festival of Books on Saturday and Sunday at the University of Arizona.