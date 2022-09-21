BISBEE — As questions about the condition of the groundwater supplies in the Willcox and Douglas basins continue to be asked prior to voting on approving Active Management Area  designations, a public meeting will be held  5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, at the YMCA Plaza Esmeralda, 1000 Pan American Ave., in Douglas.

Arizona Water Defenders, the nonprofit that spearheaded the effort to get the proposal for AMAs on the ballot, will hold an educational meeting with hydrologist Kristine Uhlman, Registered Geologist, to provide an overview on the conditions of the aquifers and the state of groundwater supplies in the Sulphur Springs Valley within Cochise County.

