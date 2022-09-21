BISBEE — As questions about the condition of the groundwater supplies in the Willcox and Douglas basins continue to be asked prior to voting on approving Active Management Area designations, a public meeting will be held 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, at the YMCA Plaza Esmeralda, 1000 Pan American Ave., in Douglas.
Arizona Water Defenders, the nonprofit that spearheaded the effort to get the proposal for AMAs on the ballot, will hold an educational meeting with hydrologist Kristine Uhlman, Registered Geologist, to provide an overview on the conditions of the aquifers and the state of groundwater supplies in the Sulphur Springs Valley within Cochise County.
She was the first woman to graduate from the University of Arizona hydrology program and began her career with the U.S. Geological Survey in 1975 and was trained in numerical modeling of groundwater. Her experience includes expert witness testimony following various roles on nearly 38 Super Fund sites, mine-site water management, as well as the impact of fracking on water supply aquifers. She retired from the UofA where she headed the NEMO Program, which studied water quality and supply in Cochise County and around the state.
Uhlman’s experience in the Sulphur Springs watershed will help the public understand the extensive research and data collected on the Willcox basin by the Arizona Department of Water Resources as well as data from research wells in the Douglas basin. She will discuss the connection between groundwater and tap water supplies among other topics.
New well drilling for irrigation and other development will cease until Proposition 420 on the Willcox basin and Proposition 422 on the Douglas basin are either passed or denied in the Nov. 8 General Election.
The event is free and open to all residents within the two basins.