BISBEE —Taking a step into the unknown, the Cochise County Board of Supervisors gave final approval of the county’s and the special districts’ budgets for the 2020-2021 fiscal year.
Supervisors Tom Borer, Ann English and Peggy Judd voted unanimously Tuesday to approve the county budget totaling $187,842,969. This amount is composed of $84,675,999 for the General Fund and $103,166,970 in Special Revenue Funds. It reflects a decrease of almost $7 million from the 2019-2020 budget.
English noted, ”We are trying to avoid raising taxes. Our tax rates have not changed. Our valuations of property have increased which brings in more money. The public needs to understand we’re not raising their taxes.”
Budget manager Daniel Duchon had some good news as it appears the county will end the year in a better position than was predicted, at least as far as the half cent sales tax revenues. That alone has brought in $8.4 million over the past fiscal year, which ended June 30.
However, state–shared sales tax dropped more than anticipated, he said. State shared tax is two months behind, meaning what the county’s share will be for May and June have yet to be seen.
“April was not good for sales tax,” he added.
English emphasized, “Our people have to understand we’re working with the numbers we have today. If it changes negatively, we will have to look at cuts. If there’s no money coming in, we can’t spend it. Though we approved this final budget, it’s still almost as if it is tentative. All we can do is hope the revenues as estimated will come in.”
Borer maintained the supervisors, county officials and staff “have done their due diligence. We’ve dropped $7 million from the budget as compared to last year. But, the departments must be prepared to make adjustments.”
Flood Control DistrictControlling water runoff during the monsoon or any other heavy rain event is a problem the county deals with on a constant basis. The topography and soil types in the county create flooding events, which often lead to erosion and road damage.
It is hard to predict which planned projects will go from paper to ground, explained County Administrator Ed Gilligan. Some projects have been on the list for a decade.
“This year, the budget for flood control exceeds our revenues. Right now, it’s a deficit,” he said. “The cash carry forward may have to be used.”
Judd asked if the tax rate could be lowered since the district has a cash carry forward balance of $4.5 million.
Gilligan replied the supervisors could lower the tax rate, but by doing so could place the flood district in a negative position as cost for equipment and supplies continue to rise.
Then there are right of way acquisitions, engineering plans and construction costs. Often, road improvements can require unexpected additional work on flood control, he said.
“These costs can gobble up over $1 million very quickly,” he said. “You have to decide it’s an appropriate risk. We have to make sure we have sufficient funds to do the projects we have planned.”
At the current tax rate, a person with a home valued at $100,000 would pay an additional 58 cents, according to Duchon.
Library DistrictThe Library District budget did increase by $200,000 to $2.579,203, but it includes a $1.1 million contingency fund. The tax rate remained unchanged.
Light Improvement DistrictsThe Light Improvement Districts’ budgets are based on the number of lights in each district which varies and the fluctuations in power costs and maintenance, explained Gilligan.
English asked how people can add lights to their districts if they want more and Gilligan said the light improvement district would have to be expanded and the additional cost of installing the lights and poles and power lines would be spread among the whole district if the voters approved the expansion.
He also said cost could be contingent on the availability of power on the existing grid servicing the area. If the grid needed boosting, those costs could be passed along through the levy to everyone in the district as well.