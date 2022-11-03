Eighteen students from Cochise and Santa Cruz counties will vie for nine all-expense-paid trips to the nation’s capital at the 43rd annual Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative (SSVEC) Foundation Washington Youth Tour finals on Nov. 16.

Students representing seven schools have been invited to an all-day competition in Benson where they will take an exam and undergo an interview to determine winners of the all-expense paid trip. Those not selected will be offered a $250 cash prize and financial assistance to reduce the cost of participating in the tour.

