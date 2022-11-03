Eighteen students from Cochise and Santa Cruz counties will vie for nine all-expense-paid trips to the nation’s capital at the 43rd annual Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative (SSVEC) Foundation Washington Youth Tour finals on Nov. 16.
Students representing seven schools have been invited to an all-day competition in Benson where they will take an exam and undergo an interview to determine winners of the all-expense paid trip. Those not selected will be offered a $250 cash prize and financial assistance to reduce the cost of participating in the tour.
Finalists were selected from a starting field of more than 900 students representing high schools throughout the SSVEC service area. They include: Anissa Jacquez, Sammy Judd and Seren Torres of St. David High School; Benjamin Squires, Gumaro Vasquez, Heart Monger, Kevin Tran, Natalie Rice and Ryan Wilde of Buena High School; Brianna Vandeweg and Julianna Gavin of Veritas Christian Community School; Kyle Asato of Tombstone High School; Christian Lopez, Jose Medrano, and Macie Landt of San Simon High School; Nathan Miles and Ethan Roebuck of Benson High School; and Elizabeth Regan of Patagonia Union High School.
Funding for the Washington Youth Tour is provided by the Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative Foundation. The foundation generates its revenue from uncollected money from SSVEC members. Each year, SSVEC follows legal requirements to return money (refundable deposits, fees, and capital credits) to its members. If the Cooperative is unable to locate individuals, the money is contributed to the Foundation.
“This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that students will never forget,” said Marcus Harston, Community Relations Manager at SSVEC. “These students get to meet other tour winners representing electric cooperatives from throughout the United States and they get to tour historic sites and buildings at the nation’s capital.”
Since 1981, the Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative Foundation has sponsored high school juniors on the all-expense-paid trip. The weeklong event each June has students attend seminars and meetings sponsored by the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association (NRECA). The tour includes opportunities to visit Congress, the White House, and see the sights at our nation’s capital.
