TUCSON — Early monsoon rains have been a blessing for county residents not just in the form of water, but in relaxing the fire restrictions in place on the Coronado Memorial and Coronado Monument parks, the Dragoons and the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area.
June Lowrey, communications officer for the Bureau of Land Management, said Monday in a press release, “Fire restrictions have been lifted on state and federal agencies’ lands throughout southeastern Arizona as widespread precipitation across the area, additional rain in the weather forecast and a rise in fuel moisture, have decreased the likelihood of a wildfire.”
Even so, visitors to parks should practice fire safety and recommends checking for fire restrictions prior to hiking or camping, she stated.
Tips to prevent fires
When building a fire on the ground, ensure that the area is clear of all flammable materials and avoid building fires on windy days.
Make sure a campfire is fully extinguished by dousing with water and stirring around the ashes to be sure it is completely out.
Practice "Leave No Trace: principles: Don’t leave behind cigarette butts or other burned materials.
Cigarettes should never be thrown out the window of a vehicle. Always use an ashtray.
Never park a vehicle over dead grass as the catalytic converter can ignite the vegetation.
Use caution while discharging a firearm, operating an internal combustion engine, welding or operating acetylene or other torches with an open flame.
Fireworks are always prohibited on federal and state trust lands.
Lowrey noted fire conditions, as well as localized closures and restrictions, are subject to change.
“Tribal, federal, state, and local mandates are different and there may be some differences in their year–round regulations and restriction notices,” she said.
For fire information, contact the nearest land management agency office in charge of the location chosen for outdoor fun.