SIERRA VISTA — A firefighter with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management who had gone missing over the weekend was found dead on Tuesday in a stretch of desert near the Walmart in Sierra Vista, police said.
Patrick Gladicks was deployed here to help combat the fires that have been plaguing the area, said Sierra Vista Police spokesman Cpl. Scott Borgstadt.
Last Friday, Gladics, 38, failed to report to work and that concerned his supervisors, Borgstadt said. The following morning, surveillance cameras at Walmart captured images of Gladics heading into the open desert north of the store at about 5 a.m. on Saturday, Borgstadt said.
Police found his vehicle at the Walmart and there were receipts that showed Gladics had shopped there.
Gladics' room at the Hampton Inn on State Road 92 also was searched and police found it empty. Borgstadt said BLM had booked the room for Gladics' stay here and he was supposed to check out Tuesday.
Sierra Vista Police, along with the Cochise County Sheriff's Search and Rescue team, were able to find Gladics early Tuesday afternoon with the help of the Arizona Department of Public Safety's Air Rescue.
Borgstadt said the ADPS helicopter pilot spotted Gladics, whose body was obstructed by thick trees and who was difficult to see by officers searching for him on foot.
Investigators will await an autopsy report regarding the cause of Gladics' death. Borgstadt said there were no signs of foul play, however.