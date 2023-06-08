Food drive

Chief of External Affairs and Executive Director of Chiricahua Community Health Center Dennis Walto, left, talks to Becky Smyth, Grants manager and community outreach coordinator for the Legacy Foundation of Southeast Arizona, while carrying food drive boxes into Chiricahua Community Health Center on Tuesday.

 ARILYNN HYATT HERALD/REVIEW MEDIA

SIERRA VISTA — The first county-wide food drive will take place between June 18-25 to help struggling food pantries provide more food to families in need.

“It was an opportunity to start pantries and food banks, and even some of the local gardens are involved, in food distribution,” said Becky Smyth, grants manager and community outreach coordinator for the Legacy Foundation of Southeast Arizona. “Trying to tap into some of that unidentified assets or opportunities to really increase food capacity in Cochise County,”

