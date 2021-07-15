BISBEE — A number of fiscal year 2021–2022 final budgets were approved and required Truth in Taxation hearings were held during the July 13 special meeting of the Cochise County Board of Supervisors.
Though opposed by Supervisor Tom Crosby, the new fiscal year county budget of $222,391,550 was approved by Supervisors Peggy Judd and Ann English.
The final budget sets the limit of money that can be expended by the county for the year that began July 1.
The General Fund revenues supported by property tax were set at $95,376,068. Other funds, which include grant monies, enterprise funds and capital projects funds, were set at $222,391,550, an 18.4% increase over last year.
County Budget Manager Daniel Duchon explained the property tax revenues that go to the General Fund cover county operations and all the services the county must legally provide.
County Administrator Richard Karwaczka pointed out that approval of the county budget, and all budgets that were approved during an afternoon of meetings, set the limits on what the county can expend. None of the approved budgets set the tax rate, which will be voted on Aug. 16 at 10 a.m.
“By approving these budget figures, we let the public know the amount of revenue coming in and the amount of expenses going out so they can make comments on the tax rates during those meetings,” Karwaczka said.
English said, “We are not setting the tax rate today. We are letting people know there may be an increase on the tax levy."
She went on to say other districts, like the school districts and the Cochise College District, continually raised the tax rate to maintain and improve their facilities, while the county did not.
“There are things we need to do, but we haven’t been taking in the money to do them,” she continued.
Duchon said the county’s rate was 33% below the maximum amount that could be charged.
“We could raise taxes by $13 million and still be legal,” he added.
As it stands, property owners could see a tax rate increase of 2%, or an addition of about 5 cents, from 2.6747 to 2.7282. The 2% would be earmarked to pay down the county’s Public Safety Personnel Retirement System debt, which now stands at $36.7 million.
The county has been paying the minimum on the debt for a few years, but as Karwaczka said in a previous meeting, the $2.4 million annual county PSPRS payment is not covering the additional yearly cost of the debt. It went up from more than $35.3 million in the past fiscal year to $36.7 million for the current fiscal year.
“Even making the minimal payment, our unfunded liability has grown,” he pointed out at the time. “It’s not like a mortgage where you can just pay the minimum requested and then it goes down year after year, because there is an assumption of that money being invested at a rate of return.”
However, pushing that burden of the extra 2% onto property owners was not well received by some and they asked for an additional 1 cent sales tax increase so the cost would be shared by all county residents and visitors.
The county’s current sales tax rate is 5 cents on the dollar, which goes into the general fund with .5 cent of the amount collected going for capital projects. The state set the 2021 sales tax rate at 6.1 cents, up from 5.6 cents.
Judd said six of her constituents were not in favor of the property tax rate increase and she looked forward to discussing it in the August meeting.
Crosby was not in favor of the tax rate increase and thought the budget team could go back through the budget and find the money to eliminate the increase.
The $8.2 million 2021–22 fiscal budget for the Flood Control District was approved in a 2 to 1 vote, with Crosby again voting against it.
Crosby sought an amendment to the budget that would have eliminated the collection of $2.25 million in tax revenue. Instead, he wanted the FCD to use its $5.9 million in contingency funds. As proposed, the budget called for using $3.069 million of those funds.
However, English, said in an interview after the meeting in regard to Crosby’s stance, “You don’t empty your piggy bank just because you have money in there. The FCD has projects waiting to go. And, we don’t know when this new money will come. We have to keep money back to pay for staff and projects.”
Jackie Watkins, director of Highway and Natural Resources, said in an interview she was going to present the Supervisors with a five-year plan in an upcoming work session.
The Supervisors also presided over the Truth in Taxation public hearing for the FCD, which allowed property owners to comment on the new budget. The hearing was required because the FCD will receive about $104,000 more in revenue than last year’s $2.146 million. There were no public comments taken.