FORT HUACHUCA — It was a special and moving Friday morning at the installation as five individuals who have gone above and beyond during their time with the Army were inducted into the Military Intelligence Hall of Fame.
Friday's event marked the 35th anniversary of the Hall of Fame, which was established by the Military Intelligence Corps to honor soldiers and civilians who have made exceptional contributions to military intelligence. The Hall is administered at Fort Huachuca.
This year's inductees — all retired from the Army — included Roxanne V. Hammond, a civilian with a genius for financial management and budgeting; Lt. Col. Andrew G. Gembara, a first generation Ukrainian; Chief Warrant Officer 4 Thomas J. Hennen, an astronaut; Chief Warrant Officer 5 Andrew E. Maykovich; and Maj. Alan G. Rogers (deceased) who was instrumental in the Obama administration's repealing of the Army's Don't Ask Don't Tell policy that affected LGBTQ soldiers.
The induction of the five on Friday brought the total membership of the Hall of Fame to 284, said Amy Stork, public affairs officer for Fort Huachuca's commanding Maj. Gen. Tony Hale.
Lori S. Stewart, the Command/MI Corps historian on post, said the process for choosing an inductee to the Hall of Fame begins when "the adjutant of the MI Corps convenes a selection board made up of 11 members (active duty and reserve members, retirees, military members of all ranks and civilians) from across the MI Corps, who review and vote on each submitted nomination. Votes are tallied and the results presented to the Chief of the MI Corps (the United States Army Intelligence Center of Excellence commanding general) who finalizes the decision."
To be eligible for nomination to the Hall of Fame, Stewart said, an individual must have served in an Army intelligence unit or in an intelligence position within the Army.
"And they must have made a significant contribution to military intelligence that reflects favorably on the MI Corps," Stewart said. "That could be outstanding accomplishments over a sustained period; a single action or a sustained series of actions beyond the realm of normal duty performance; doctrinal, technical or instructional contributions; and/or efforts or actions inspiring to others."
Hale, who hosted the ceremony at Fitch Auditorium at Alvarado Hall, not only thanked each inductee, but also praised them for helping to shape the future of the Army.
"They drove change to meet their times," Hale said, among other accolades. "I am grateful for the example they have provided to our MI Corps."
Each of the inductees received a medal known as the Knowlton Award. According to the Military Intelligence Corps Association, the honor was established in June 1995.
"The award honors LTC Thomas Knowlton, who commanded Knowlton’s Rangers, the first intelligence and reconnaissance unit in the Continental Army during the American Revolution," the Military Intelligence Corps Association website shows. "The creation of this unit is regarded as the birth of American Military Intelligence."