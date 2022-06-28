COCHISE COUNTY — With skyrocketing gas and food prices, more families are turning to free food distributions to help stretch limited resources.
Food banks, pantries, churches, and other distribution venues across Cochise County are experiencing spikes in the number of people that request assistance. The following list reflects some of the food distribution sites, services provided and in some cases, the challenges these nonprofit organizations face.
Produce distribution, Elfrida Fire District
After serving the community with produce boxes made possible through federal funding, a weekly produce distribution out of the Elfrida fire station is discontinuing the service.
"Our distribution program started about three years ago, but the federal funds that were used to purchase the produce are no longer available," said Debbie Waters, Elfrida Fire District administrative assistant. "June 29th is our last distribution. We've handed out flyers to let the community know and we've posted it on Facebook."
About 100 produce boxes are distributed out of the Elfrida Fire station every Wednesday, said Lt. Mariah Punzzi of Elfrida Fire District.
“The produce boxes have been very popular, and they’ve been good for the community. People really appreciate receiving them and are disappointed that we’re no longer going to be doing this,” Punzzi said.
While the produce distribution may be going away, Punzzi said volunteers are planning to continue providing holiday Thanksgiving and Christmas boxes for those in need.
“Every year, we collect donations from the community for our holiday boxes so we can offer people a full holiday meal with a ham or turkey and all the fixings,”she said. “There are people who look forward to receiving our holiday boxes and really need the help, so I’m glad that we’re going to continue to do that.”
Elfrida residents can receive food boxes on the first Friday of every month from noon to 1:30 p.m. through St. Francis of Assisi Mission Catholic Church, located at 4110 W. Jefferson Road, Waters said. Food for that distribution is provided by the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, Waters said.
"As far as we know, that distribution is still happening."
Benson Area Food Bank
Jack and Joy Reilly of the Benson Area Food Bank say they distribute between 100 and 150 food boxes out of the nonprofit’s facility every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
“A lot of families are going through financial struggles right now, so they rely on this food distribution to help with grocery costs,” said Jack Reilly, who volunteers as the food bank’s operations manager while his wife, Joy, is president of the board.
The Reillys started volunteering for the food bank 13 years ago and in recent months, have seen an increase in the number of people who come through the facility for assistance.
“In Benson, we’re extremely fortunate because we have wonderful community support,” Joy Reilly said. “We have local RV Parks, churches, businesses and the general public that support our distributions through food and monetary donations. We also have a fantastic team of dedicated volunteers. Without them, we would not be able to keep our doors open.”
While several of the county’s food banks receive assistance through the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona’s distribution center based out of Willcox, the Benson area food pantry is an independent nonprofit that does not receive federal support, Joy Reilly said.
“We depend on private donations from the community for our distributions, we get donations from Safeway and we receive support from neighboring food banks when they have surplus food,” she added.
The food bank’s monetary donations are used to purchase food items from Safeway, which augment the donated food.
When available, food boxes are stocked with bread, produce, sweets, cheese, eggs, milk and meat. Those supplies vary, depending on donations, Joy noted.
“We also have a number of loyal donors who give us toiletries and pet food for families who need the extra assistance,” she said. “Thanks to the community’s support, our food bank is going strong. We’re grateful for that support. Without it, we would not be able to continue helping those who need assistance.”
Community Food Pantry of Benson
On Wednesday mornings, a long line of vehicles start gathering at Benson’s Calvary Baptist Church for a food distribution provided by the Community Food Pantry of Benson.
“We feed about 800 people every Wednesday,” said Najayyah Many Horses, board president of the nonprofit organization which is based out of the Calvary Church campus. In addition to the people who come to the pantry, the distribution includes deliveries to home-bound individuals.
The Benson food pantry works with The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona and Feeding America for its weekly food distribution, Many Horses said. In addition, the distribution is supplemented with grants, community donations from local businesses, civic organizations and individual donors.
“The people who come through our distribution are always so grateful,” Many Horses said. “With the overall increases in the cost of living prices, more people are coming through our distribution for help. We provide food to everyone that requests assistance.”
Many Horses and her team of volunteers organize fundraisers for the pantry and maintain a presence at a number of events throughout the year to help keep the pantry stocked with extra food items.
“We also do a lot of networking with other food banks and help each other out,” she said. “Donations and volunteers are what keep us going, and we’re grateful to everyone in the community that has helped us with our efforts. We have received wonderful support from volunteers and businesses. We would not be able to do this without the community’s support.”
St. Vincent de Paul Community Food Bank
Despite an increase in demand, the St. Vincent de Paul Community Food Bank in Sierra Vista is doing well, according to Stan Garner, the food bank director.
Funding that comes through the St. Vincent de Paul Society as well as donated items from grocery stores and private community donations allows the food bank to keep pace with the rising number of people requesting assistance.
“The combination of escalating fuel prices, reductions in food stamps and high food costs has caused a spike in the number of people that have been coming through our food bank in recent months,” Garner said. “In spite of all that, we’re doing very well. I’m relying on the St. Vincent de Paul Society for support when it comes to purchasing food. We’re currently spending between $25,000 and $30,000 a month on food purchases, which represents the bulk of our distribution funding.”
St. Vincent de Paul food bank also relies on donations and grants, but Garner says those funding sources are about half of what they used to be, something he attributes to the current economy and inflation.
“Monetary and food donations from the community are always welcome,” he said. “We see a lot of people every day and serve everyone who comes to the food bank for assistance.”
Open Monday through Friday from noon to 4 p.m., the food bank is currently distributing more than 1,000 food boxes every month which equates to feeding around 3,000 people, Garner said.
There are numerous distribution sites all over Cochise County. The Salvation Army, schools, churches, independent nonprofits, fire stations and a number of food banks and pantries hold regular distributions.
For locations and information, go to the following link: https://azfoodbanks.org/maps/community-food-bank-of-southern-arizona-cochise-distribution/