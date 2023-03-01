bdi 1 (copy)

The Bisbee Douglas International Airport terminal had a makeover recently.

 MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW

BISBEE — Now that renovations at the Bisbee-Douglas International Airport terminal have been completed, the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management decided to rent a space that will increase the agency's monthly payment from $1,500 to $3,000.

Cochise County Supervisors Ann English, Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby approved the lease agreement during their Tuesday meeting.

