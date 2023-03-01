BISBEE — Now that renovations at the Bisbee-Douglas International Airport terminal have been completed, the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management decided to rent a space that will increase the agency's monthly payment from $1,500 to $3,000.
Cochise County Supervisors Ann English, Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby approved the lease agreement during their Tuesday meeting.
The Forest Service leased an approximately 1,300-square–foot space and a 1,250-square–foot space in the terminal building. The service already leases a 6,500-square-foot hanger and approximately 32,670 square feet of fenced outdoor storage area.
BDI will soon be getting its new monument sign and groundwork at the entryway on U.S. Route 191. The supervisors approved a $51,480 contract with Fluoresco Services as requested by county Development Director Dan Coxworth. The project is funded with $25,000 from District 2’s Community Enhancement Fund provided by Supervisor Ann English and the remainder will come from the county’s Capital Improvements fund.
Coxworth and team have been sprucing up the 80-year-old airport built during World War II to train bomber pilots. In 1949, the U.S. government gave the airport to Cochise County for use as a regional air transportation center.
Other notable tenants at BDI include Northrup Grumman and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service. It also houses a crematorium and Master Aircraft Services Inc., an aircraft painting business.
While funding from the Federal Aviation Administration helps cover the two runways and taxiways, lighting and other airport needs, the buildings are the sole responsibility of the county and renovations have been slow going due to funding. With the plan to turn Douglas Port of Entry into a pedestrian and non-commercial traffic facility and the new commercial port of entry west of Douglas, Coxworth hopes the traffic will encourage new business at BDI.
The Cochise County Emergency Management Department received approval for a $233,156 grant from the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs, which requires a county match of $233,156.
It will help Dan Duchon, emergency management director, to implement preparedness plans and projects. These can include support planning, mitigation, response and recovery.
Duchon said projects include the Multi–Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan. Response projects include the mass alerting system and interoperability communications via the mobile communications unit.
“A multiyear training and exercise plan is also core to the grant and EMD," he said. “Trainings facilitated by EMD include the incident command system, emergency operations center, incident management team and public information. Exercises include workshops, table-top exercises and full–scale exercises.”
The grant also includes funding for a radio upgrade project for the mobile communications unit to improve interoperability communications, which include a handheld radio cache, replacement of mobile public safety radios for a channel patching stack and mobile amateur radios.
