SIERRA VISTA — Deborah Gearty has been trying to get answers on how potentially dangerous the water is she and others use on the southeast edge of Sierra Vista.
The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality’s testing detected the presence of “forever chemicals” — which research has linked to infertility, birth defects, kidney malfunction, several types of cancer and thyroid disease — above Environmental Protection Agency advisory levels.
So far, none of the agencies Gearty contacted following a letter she received from the East Slope Water Company earlier this month about the presence of PFAS — also known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, dangerous pollutants that contaminate drinking water sources — over its elevated EPA levels has provided her with answers about safety levels and well ratings, including the well she and several hundred families use for their water at the end of East Kachina Trail.
“In Cochise County, there’s not one person here that tracks water quality, except a Cochise County liaison, which I called and left a message in the first part of May, who has not returned any of my calls,” said Gearty, a U.S. Army veteran and former nurse. “People need to know this is poison in our water, and the more people who can get on the bandwagon to demand real answers and action instead of telling us to go to some website, the better.”
On May 7, the Herald/Review called ADEQ community liaison Melissa Hays, who serves Cochise, Graham, Greenlee and Santa Cruz counties. As of press time, the Herald/Review had not received a return call.
Gearty also called ADEQ twice — on May 3 and May 4 — and has not received a call following two messages regarding the safety of her water and how many parts per trillion PFAS were found in it.
The Herald/Review contacted ADEQ Chief Science Officer and Quality Assurance Manager Paula Pandino, who said 19 calls she received regarding PFAS were referred to the agency’s Drinking Water Unit, and each will be answered. Pandino said she could not directly answer the Herald/Review’s questions until it first contacted its public information officer, which the newspaper did.
“ADEQ collected and tested eight samples from the East Slope Water Company on Feb. 9 and provided the results to the water system on March 2," said Caroline Oppleman, ADEQ communication director. "One of these eight samples showed two PFAS compounds at levels slightly above EPA’s proposed National Primary Drinking Water Regulation standard of 4 parts per trillion (ppt). PFOA (perfluorooctanoic acid) and PFOS (perfluorooctanesulfonic acid) were detected at 6.8 and 6.1 ppt, respectively."
Oppleman said one ppt is equivalent to "one drop of water in approximately 20 Olympic-sized swimming pools. These levels are very low."
The other seven samples did not show any PFAS compounds, she added.
Still, Gearty is left wondering if the sample with the elevated level came from her well. And if so, how long it has been present in her water.
"Based on this screening alone, ADEQ does not have sufficient information to know how long PFAS have been present in this water system," said Oppleman.
Gearty called East Slope Water Company’s customer service department. A spokeswoman told her to go to the company’s website, which has only generic information.
A compliance department spokesperson for Southwestern Utility Management, a Tucson-based company that manages East Slope and dozens of other water companies across Arizona, told Gearty it had no information on well ratings.
“Staff are unable to answer questions regarding PFAs,” the company posted on its website, along with several links for basic information on the issue.
“My real concern is why my own water company can't give me expert advice as to what to do next,” she said.
Oppleman said ADEQ is available to provide East Slope with the assistance it needs to gather more data to evaluate options in addressing PFAS to determine a path forward.
Since Arizona has been allocated funding from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to assist public water systems in addressing PFAS, Oppleman said the water company has the option to help its customers dealing with PFAS.
"If East Slope Water Company is eligible and chooses to apply for these funds, ADEQ is available to support them in pursuing this funding," she said.
Although the EPA still has not established a maximum contaminant level for PFAS even though research has linked PFAS exposure to life-threatening health issues, it did drastically reduce levels for PFAS from 70 parts per trillion to proposing new regulations that would lower that limit to 4 parts per trillion or less.
Oppleman said there are no federal or state regulations for PFAS levels in drinking water although EPA proposed drafting drinking water standards in March. According to EPA’s "strategic roadmap" for PFAS, Oppleman said EPA may finalize a National Primary Drinking Water Regulation for PFAS by the end of 2023.
Still, Gearty feels she is left in quandary.
“Does that mean I should or shouldn’t drink the water?” said Gearty. “I’m looking for guidance on how this is going to be remediated. This should be coming from the water company. It should have been in their letter that ADEQ recently found above EPA advisory levels."
She plans to hold an informational meeting for the East Slope customers on the problem, hopefully with one or two water experts, including ADEQ and East Slope representatives.
“How will this get fixed and when?" asked Gearty. "Nothing is mentioned how or if it’s going to be mitigated, or anything about the health hazards of PFAS in that letter. This (PFAS) is a poison you can’t track to any one entity, not to the well at East Kachina, not even to its source. You can’t get this poison out of your body ever.”
It’s not the first time East Slope Water Company customers have had issues with their water. In 2014, up to 2,000 people had their water contaminated by E. coli and were advised to boil their water for at least a minute before drinking it. The motor to a contaminated well was out of service and had to be repaired before the well could be flushed out. The contamination lasted nearly 10 days before it was completely cleared.
But PFAS — manmade chemicals in water posing potentially life-threatening health risks— carry significantly more hazards than E. coli.
It’s nasty stuff, some of the worst collection of toxic substances existing in groundwater, components of which break down slowly over time. The stuff is so toxic that its chemicals have the ability to cross the placenta to unborn children as well as being ingested through breast milk.
Studies have shown that PFAS exposure may negatively affect the growth and learning of infants, increase the risk of cancer and harm the immune system, among other adverse health effects.
PFAS in Arizona
The “forever chemicals” have been detected in Arizona and spreading almost everywhere across the state, even around U.S. military installations.
It has been found in water in Tucson, the Phoenix West Valley, Prescott and other communities — as well as in the groundwater near Luke Air Force Base in Glendale, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, Marine Corps Air Station in Yuma and the grounds of the decommissioned Williams Air Force Base in Maricopa County. Fort Huachuca, one of the biggest users of groundwater in the area, has not been listed as a base with a PFAS-related problem.
And now, the presence of PFAS has been detected in Cochise County.
Despite a $13.5 million bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs law led by Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and shaped by Sen. Mark Kelly last year allocated to Arizona through the EPA’s Drinking Water State Revolving Fund — a financial assistance program to help water systems and states protect the public health of local communities against the spread of PFAS — there are currently no state regulatory limits for PFAS in Arizona.
The Herald/Review left messages for Sens. Kelly and Sinema. As of press time, the calls had not been returned.
While the ADEQ has confirmed the presence of PFAS in 57 public water systems throughout Arizona, most public water systems will have to screen for a minimum of 29 kinds of PFAS under EPA’s Unregulated Contaminant Monitoring Rule, but only for systems serving more than 3,300 people.
That means most of Arizona will be left out of that screening because 90% of the state’s public water systems serve fewer than 3,300 people. Fifty of 56 water systems in Cochise County have customers well under that amount.
But ADEQ’s Pandino said that’s changed.
“We will be screening water systems serving smaller than 3,300 customers while the EPA will be screening large ones,” she said.
Oppleman said ADEQ is using available federal funding to provide free screenings. It will allow water systems to get a jump on planning for and working through any potential issues that federal PFAS regulation will require.
"ADEQ also is assisting public water systems by providing a PFAS Toolkit that includes information about funding, sampling, customer communication and treatment options," she added.
The problem is so serious that in March the Biden administration announced the first national drinking water standard for PFAS through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which will invest $9 billion over five years to help communities on the frontlines of PFAS and other contamination to reduce levels in drinking water.
But Gearty, who is in a small water system with less than 3,300 customers, is wondering when those districts will get the relief they need.
In central Oahu, Hawaii, the Kunia Water Association started delivering 5-gallon jugs of bottled water to residents earlier this month after a well serving about 650 people was found contaminated with "forever chemicals" of levels between 24 to 27 parts per trillion.
While ion-exchange resins, activated carbon adsorption and high pressure membranes have been shown to be effective at removing PFAS from water supplies, Gearty wants to know why information on EPA’s websites are telling people to purchase them if funds have been allocated to help communities.
“Not everyone can afford these filtration systems or the high-pressure membranes,” said Gearty. “Why is it put on us, the customers, to fix the problem at our expense?”
What are PFAS and how did they get here?
PFAS are everywhere, almost in everything we drink.
A class of more than 4,000 different chemicals, PFAS have turned up in everything from household items to fast food wrappers and a wide range of products, including water-resistant clothes, firefighting foam, nonstick cookware, dental floss, shampoo, stain-resistant coatings on carpets and upholstery, toilet paper, pizza boxes and takeout containers. Fertilizer from wastewater treatment plants used on agricultural lands can affect ground and surface water and animals that graze on the land, along with paints, varnishes and sealants.
It has been spreading into soil, rivers, lakes and drinking water since the 1940s.
It’s so toxic that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention research has shown that high levels of certain PFAs may lead to increased cholesterol levels, changes in liver enzymes, increased risk of kidney or testicular cancer, increased risk of high blood pressure, decreased vaccine response in children, and small drops in infant birth weights.
Additionally, pregnant women and young infants may be very susceptible to PFAS, since they affect developing fetal organ systems and potentially have health impacts later in life.
Even more frightening, Everyday Health Group, a digital media company that publishes articles on health, said the CDC found most people in the U.S. have been exposed to PFAS and already have it in their blood.
Last year, the Waterkeeper Alliance, which monitors U.S. water sources, detected them in 114 waterways across 29 states and the District of Columbia. In 2022, the EPA said PFAs were much more dangerous than previously thought, presenting health risks at even very low levels.
The agency said it will publish a proposed ruling on PFAS in the Federal Register for public comment once the White House Office of Management and Budget finalizes its review on its plan this summer. Once finalized, the rule will require facilities to report on PFOA and PFOS releases and allow for cost recovery or contributions for costs incurred related to their cleanup.
Still, Gearty is left wondering how safe her drinking water is as well as water in neighboring communities where mining and smelter work went on for decades.
And more importantly, what is going to be done about it and when.
“I’m just looking for information, which nobody is providing, no matter what agency I call,” said Gearty. “I feel like I’m in limbo.”