SIERRA VISTA — An advisor for Sen. Krysten Sinema who flew in from Washington, D.C., to answer questions and concerns from East Slope Water Company customers whose water has been detected with the presence of “forever chemicals” assured them the senator had their backs and is working to find a solution.
“You have the senator’s ear on this,” Sen. Sinema’s natural resource policy advisor, Chris Phalen, told nearly 100 southwest Sierra residents at Our Lady of the Mountains Catholic Church June 15. “The senator is very aware how serious this situation is. Some of the aquifers in Tucson had to be shut down.”
In May, East Slope Water Company notified several thousand of its customers that Arizona Department of Environmental Quality’s testing identified the presence of PFAS — also known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, dangerous pollutants that contaminate drinking water sources — at elevated levels above Environmental Protection Agency’s proposed National Primary Drinking Water Regulation standard of 4 parts per trillion.
Of eight East Slope Company samples tested by ADEQ in February, one showed two PFAS compounds — PFOA (perfluorooctanoic acid) and PFOS (perfluorooctanesulfonic acid) that were detected at 6.8 and 6.1 ppt, respectively.
Earlier this month, ADEQ representatives held a work session with the Cochise County Board of Supervisors about the PFAS problem. The agency is holding a community meeting with the Arizona Department of Health Services at the Rothery Center July 11.
Research has linked the manmade “forever chemicals” to infertility, birth defects, kidney malfunction, several types of cancer and thyroid disease, among others.
“There are so many products that have PFAS in them, that’s why 97% of Americans have these 'forever chemicals' in their bodies,” said Deb Gearty, who organized the meeting.
Gearty, who contacted the Herald/Review last month after she received East Slope’s letter, said two invitations to attend the meeting were extended to the water company, but representatives were not in attendance.
“We have been in constant touch with ADEQ because of the situation here,” said Phalen. “ADEQ has been extremely responsive. They want to make sure water is safe and clean.”
Since the beginning of June, PFAS water contamination has been in the national spotlight.
Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes filed a lawsuit against dozens of companies — including manufacturing giant 3M and the defense contractor Raytheon — for producing products containing PFAS, causing "widespread" groundwater pollution.
In a separate settlement, the companies Chemours, DuPont and Corteva announced they have agreed to pay more than $1 billion to settle claims that PFAS contaminated public U.S. water systems.
Based on the latest science, EPA issued health advisories that said the chemicals are much more hazardous to human health than scientists originally thought and are probably more dangerous even at levels thousands of times lower than previously believed.
“The chain of liability has not been clear yet as to who is culpable here, the companies (manufacturing the products with PFAS), or the water companies delivering the water to you,” said Phalen.
Phalen, along with Sinema Southern Arizona Regional Manager Troy Kimball, fielded dozens of questions regarding how remediation funding for water systems affected with PFAS works, since Arizona has been allocated $13.5 million from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and the EPA’s Drinking Water State Revolving Fund to assist public water systems.
Residents also asked if PFAS may have contributed to a leukemia outbreak in the area during the mid-1980s — along with other cancers — and how to access PFAS test results for local wells on ADEQ’s website.
“What do you need for us to do as residents whose water has these chemicals in it that would help the process to fix the problem?” one resident asked Phalen.
“Let us know your concerns,’ he said. “Write us letters. We want to hear from you. Believe me, they do not go unnoticed. We take all of your concerns very seriously. So does ADEQ. They’ve been absolutely great, and they’re going around the state getting each county’s board of supervisors up to speed on the PFAS situation.”
Phalen praised Gearty for her grassroots efforts in organizing the meeting, repeatedly calling ADEQ with questions, along with the Arizona Corporation Commission and other agencies.
“You have a great advocate in Deb,” said Phalen. “She’s one of the most informed persons I’ve ever met regarding PFAS, and I do this for a living.”
