SIERRA VISTA — An advisor for Sen. Krysten Sinema who flew in from Washington, D.C., to answer questions and concerns from East Slope Water Company customers whose water has been detected with the presence of “forever chemicals” assured them the senator had their backs and is working to find a solution.

“You have the senator’s ear on this,” Sen. Sinema’s natural resource policy advisor, Chris Phalen, told nearly 100 southwest Sierra residents at Our Lady of the Mountains Catholic Church June 15. “The senator is very aware how serious this situation is. Some of the aquifers in Tucson had to be shut down.”

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?