A former U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agent accused of raping and kidnapping a 15-year-old Agua Prieta girl this past spring has also been charged by the federal government, records show.

Aaron Mitchell, formerly employed with the CBP's Office of Field Operations at the port of entry in Douglas, was indicted by a federal grand jury in late July on one count of kidnapping and was transported from his residence in Florida to a federal prison in Arizona, it was revealed in superior court Monday.

