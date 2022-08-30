A former U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agent accused of raping and kidnapping a 15-year-old Agua Prieta girl this past spring has also been charged by the federal government, records show.
Aaron Mitchell, formerly employed with the CBP's Office of Field Operations at the port of entry in Douglas, was indicted by a federal grand jury in late July on one count of kidnapping and was transported from his residence in Florida to a federal prison in Arizona, it was revealed in superior court Monday.
A release by the U.S. Attorney's Office shows that Mitchell, who was out on $200,000 bond and sporting a GPS monitor for the charges he faces in Cochise County Superior Court, was arrested by the FBI in South Florida after a federal grand jury in Arizona indicted him on one count of kidnapping in late July.
The July 28 release says in part: "A federal grand jury in the District of Arizona returned the indictment charging Mitchell with a single count of kidnapping. According to the indictment, on April 25, in Arizona, Mitchell kidnapped and then held the victim, who was under the age of 18 at the time of the alleged offense. In the commission and in furtherance of the offense, Mitchell transported the victim in interstate and foreign commerce and the defendant traveled in interstate commerce and used a means, facility and instrumentality of interstate commerce.
"If convicted, Mitchell faces a maximum of life in prison, and a minimum of 20 years imprisonment, a minimum of five years and up to lifetime of supervised release and a $250,000 fine," the release shows.
Mitchell is currently being held without bond in a federal facility in Arizona, said Deputy Cochise County Attorney Michael Powell, the state prosecutor on the case.
In the state case, the 27-year-old Mitchell, who hails from Miami Gardens, FL., is charged with multiple counts of sexual abuse after investigators said he kidnapped the teenager the morning of April 25 in Douglas and took her to his apartment in Sierra Vista.
According to a probable cause report written by Douglas Police Detective Ivan Gamez, the teenager told police that she didn’t think she would make it out of Mitchell’s apartment alive.
The Mexican consulate in Douglas told the Herald/Review that the victim lives in Mexico with her family, but crosses daily into Douglas to attend school.
According to an indictment by a Cochise County grand jury, Mitchell accosted the victim several times. The probable cause report shows that Mitchell handcuffed the girl and placed leg restraints on her the day he took her to his residence. He also blindfolded her at least once during one of the assaults in his apartment, the report shows.
Additionally, the night of his arrest, Mitchell bolted from police, prompting a short pursuit by Douglas and Sierra Vista police, the report says.
In his report, Gamez stated that Mitchell is a flight risk. A judge had released him on $200,000 bond, but ordered that he wear a GPS monitor.
In the state case, Mitchell faces six counts of sexual assault, five counts of sexual conduct with a minor, one count of unlawful sexual conduct, two counts of sexual abuse, one count of fraudulent schemes and artifices, one count of obstructing criminal investigations or prosecutions, one count of luring a minor for sexual exploitation and one count of kidnapping.
Douglas Police investigators said Mitchell lured the victim into his Toyota Corolla the day of the assault as the girl was walking to school.
Mitchell approached the girl as she was sitting outside the American Legion on G Avenue, waiting for class to start, police said. He told the victim he was a cop and asked her to show him her documentation. The teenager produced her birth certificate, which was wrapped in a plastic baggie.
Mitchell told the teen he had to take her to the police department. She got into his car and he drove to a residential area. At that point, Mitchell handcuffed the teenager and placed leg restraints on her, the report shows.
Mitchell then drove by the Douglas Police Department and when the girl told him he had passed it, he told her she had to go to Sierra Vista Police instead, the report says.
The teen told police they ended up at an apartment building in Sierra Vista. Police later found that Mitchell and a roommate were living at an apartment in the 4400 block of East Busby Drive in the city.
Aside from sexually assaulting the girl several times, police said Mitchell also gave the girl alcohol while they watched “Criminal Minds” on TV, the report shows.
He drove the girl back to Douglas that afternoon, dropping her off at the American Legion, the report shows.
The following day, the victim and her aunt were driven to Sierra Vista by police and the girl was able to tell detectives where the assaults occurred, the report says.
That same evening, just after 10 p.m., Douglas and Sierra Vista police spotted Mitchell driving near his apartment. When they tried to stop him, he took off and a short pursuit ensued, the report shows.
When he was questioned by police, Mitchell denied that he assaulted the teenager.
He told detectives he had past encounters with the girl in Douglas and that he had taken her to his residence because she wanted to skip school. Mitchell said he told the girl that he would not be able to see her anymore and that angered her. He denied having sex with the victim, the report says.
At a hearing Monday morning in Cochise County Superior Judge Laura Cardinal's courtroom, Mitchell's attorney Daniel Raynak, appearing via ZOOM video from Scottsdale, said a decision would have to be made on which case is tried first - the federal or the state matter.
Cardinal said it would be beneficial if Mitchell could participate in at least some of his proceedings in Cochise County.
Powell said he would file a detainer that would allow a transfer between the federal government and the state as spelled out in the Interstate Agreement on Detainers, 18 U.S.C. App. III. The latter applies, among other things, to transfers from the Federal Government to the States, and from the States to the Federal Government.
Mitchell's next hearing is scheduled for Sept. 26.