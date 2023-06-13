A grand jury has indicted a former candidate for Precinct 5 constable in Cochise County and determined he falsified signatures on his petition sheets when he ran for the seat in the 2022 election.

Brent Thomas Kusama, also known as Brent Thomas Tadasi Kusama, is scheduled to be arraigned in Cochise County Superior Court on 9 a.m. on Friday, July 7.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?