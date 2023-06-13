A grand jury has indicted a former candidate for Precinct 5 constable in Cochise County and determined he falsified signatures on his petition sheets when he ran for the seat in the 2022 election.
Brent Thomas Kusama, also known as Brent Thomas Tadasi Kusama, is scheduled to be arraigned in Cochise County Superior Court on 9 a.m. on Friday, July 7.
The grand jury returned the indictment on April 17, determined there was enough evidence against the candidate, and charged him with a total of nine felony counts and two misdemeanor counts which occurred from July 2021 to April 2022, Attorney General Kris Mayes stated in an announcement.
According to the court documents, Count 1 covers fraudulent schemes and practices and is a Class 5 Felony, in violation of A.R.S. § 13–2311. Counts 2–9 for presentment of false instrument for filing are Class 6 Felonies, in violation of A.R.S. §39–161. Counts 10 and 11, for signing petitions which are Class 1 misdemeanors, is in violation of A.R.S. § 16–1020.
Records indicate only 89 signatures out of 263 were valid.
Kusama, who ran as a Democrat, dropped out of the race prior to the 2022 election and his name did not appear on the ballot.
Mayes stated Kusama “knowingly acknowledged, certified, notarized, procured or offered to be filed, registered or recorded in a public office in this state an instrument he knew to be false or forged, which, if genuine, could be filed, registered or recorded under any law of this state or the United States, or in compliance with established procedure.”
Kusama verified each of the names on the petitions were signed in his presence and that each signer was a “qualified elector” who resided at the address as given. He knew there were falsified signatures on the petition sheets, said Mayes.
Nine of the pages of signatures he “verified” were found to be falsified.
She alleged Kusama forged the signature of John Hinkey not once but twice, which are Class 1 misdemeanors.
The indictment also alleges that on March 28, 2022, Kusama completed verifications on the back of eight petitions knowing the petitions contained false or forged information about the electors on the front.
Kusama faces up to 2.5 years in prison and a $150,000 fine for the fraudulent signatures and up to two years each in prison on the false instrument charges.
County Recorder David Stevens, who reported the fraud to the attorney general’s office, said this was out of the ordinary for false signatures.
When asked if he could give an estimate of the average number of signature disparities, he replied, “Difficult to average as there are different types of challenges, initiatives, recalls, candidates and each of them have a different total to check.”
Mayes said the investigation was conducted by Special Agent William Knuth with the Arizona Attorney General’s Office Special Investigations Section, Election Integrity Unit.
Assistant Attorney General Todd Lawson is prosecuting this case.
It was not the first time Kusama was caught making fraudulent claims. His ex–wife, Rachel Kusama, shared an email from Dion Casey, an attorney advisor with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Transportation Security Administration, regarding his attempt to avoid screening at the San Antonio airport in 2008.
Casey wrote, "It appears that you circumvented screening by posing as a federal law enforcement officer authorized to fly armed, when you clearly are not. Based on these alleged violations, the Transportation Security Administration has proposed a $6,000 civil penalty."
Rachel Kusama said the fine was levied against him.