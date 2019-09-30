HUACHUCA CITY — If Huachuca City Fire Chief Jon Andrew Allmon fails to show up in court next week with a check for $23,900, he could face a stiffer prison term, a Cochise County prosecutor said Monday.
Allmon, 56, was supposed to be sentenced Monday before Cochise County Superior Judge James Conlogue. Last December, Allmon pleaded guilty to two felonies involving theft from the Huachuca Fire Club and from the town itself.
The check he was supposed to have Monday was restitution for his actions.
“He has been working diligently. He was hoping for a check, but the check did not arrive,” Allmon’s attorney Xochitl Orozco told Conlogue at the hearing.
But prosecutor Michael Powell told the judge that Allmon already had his sentencing continued last week for a “different reason” and that he’s had nine months to produce the money he owes the fire club and the town.
Huachuca City Town Manager Matthew Williams represented the municipality at the hearing.
“He should have been ready with the payment at this time,” Williams said.
Allmon was arrested in October 2017 following an investigation by the Sierra Vista Police Department. He was later indicted by a county grand jury on nine felony counts involving theft and trafficking in stolen property. His criminal actions occurred between December 2016 and October 2017, the indictment shows.
In one instance, Allmon sold an extraction tool belonging to the town to the Naco Fire Department. Before that, he also sold three trailers, an extension ladder and a radio to private individuals, the indictment shows.
Powell said if Allmon brings the restitution money to his sentencing hearing next week, he will face between 1 and 1.75 years in prison. If he fails to bring the money, he could face up to 3.75 years in prison, Powell said. As part of the plea deal, Allmon also must serve up to four years of probation after his release.
His sentencing is now scheduled for Oct. 8.