Former judicial candidate Sandra Russell, currently charged with perjury, is asking a state Appeals Court to review her case and the actions of the Superior Court judge who is handling it.
Additionally, Russell is asking the higher court to clarify an Arizona statute that sets a deadline on when a case, when remanded to a state grand jury, should be dismissed by a judge.
Russell, 48, is charged with one count of perjury. State prosecutors say the charge stems from Russell’s response on a qualification form that was required when she ran for Cochise County Superior Court judge in 2020.
She was indicted by the 89th state grand jury in October after the case was presented to that body by Arizona Assistant Attorney General Todd Lawson, the prosecutor handling Russell’s perjury matter.
In February, Michael Peterson, the Graham County Superior Court judge hearing Russell’s case, remanded it to the state grand jury after Russell’s attorney told Peterson the prosecution’s presentation to the panel was flawed and misleading.
Lawson did not argue the point because he did not call into the hearing — the proceeding was telephonic — where the issue was discussed. He later said he had called the wrong courtroom. Because of his absence, Peterson swiftly granted Russell’s attorney’s motion to send the case back to the state grand jury.
The 89th state grand jury was still impaneled when the case was remanded by Peterson. However, by the time the panel’s term had expired — state grand juries serve for six months — it had not re-indicted Russell. The 90th state grand jury has since been seated, but that body, although it has begun looking at Russell’s case, has not returned an indictment, according to Russell’s attorney, Louis Fidel.
Fidel, meanwhile, is arguing that his client is in limbo because the judge has refused to dismiss the case and because nothing has happened with the 90th state grand jury.
Peterson did schedule another hearing in the matter for April 28, after Lawson stated at a proceeding on March 21 that the newly impaneled state grand jury needed a few weeks to work on Russell’s case.
But Fidel said the entire matter is in violation of Arizona Rule 12.9©, which states: “If the court grants a motion for a new finding of probable cause, the State may proceed with the prosecution of the case by filing a complaint under Rule 2 or by resubmitting the matter to the same or another grand jury. On motion or on its own, the court must dismiss the case without prejudice unless a complaint is filed, or a grand jury’s consideration begins, no later than 15 days after entry of the order granting the motion for a new finding of probable cause.”
Fidel has repeatedly argued that the 15-day deadline mentioned in the law was on Feb. 18 and that because Russell has not been re-indicted and the 15-day deadline has long passed, the case should be dismissed as called for in the statute. The 90th state grand jury did not begin consideration of Russell’s case until March.
On April 6, Russell filed a petition for special action with the Arizona Supreme Court. A special action can translate into one of three remedies — a writ of certiorari, a writ of mandamus or a writ of prohibition.
A writ of certiorari is a court process to seek judicial review of a decision of a lower court or government agency.
A writ of mandamus is a judicial remedy in the form of an order from a court to any government, subordinate court, corporation or public authority to do some specific act which that body is obliged under law to do, and which is in the nature of public duty, and in certain cases one of a statutory duty.
A writ of prohibition directs a subordinate to stop doing something the law prohibits. This writ is often issued by a Superior Court to the lower court directing it not to proceed with a case which does not fall under its jurisdiction.
Russell also filed a petition for expedited relief and a petition to stay the case currently being heard by Peterson.
There are two arguments in Russell’s petition for special action:
The respondent judge abused his discretion and proceeded without legal authority by refusing to issue a ruling of dismissal without prejudice where there is no determination of probable cause and no pending Grand Jury proceeding begun to determine probable cause (or complaint filed) within 15 days from the date of remand order as required by Rule 12.9©, the Fourth Amendment to the United States Constitution and other provisions of Arizona law and procedure.
Mrs. Russell is entitled to habeas relief from the restraints on her liberty absent a valid determination of probable cause as required by the Fourth Amendment to the United States Constitution.
“In this case, the trial court’s refusal to rule on Mrs. Russell’s motion to dismiss pursuant to Rule 12.9© (as required by the rule), for no justifiable legal reason, is arbitrary and capricious and an abuse of discretion, the result of which is to subject Mrs. Russell to continued pretrial detention without a finding of probable cause, in violation of her constitutional rights,” Russell’s petition says.
”Further, the issues presented are a matter of statewide importance on an issue of first impression involving pure questions of law, the resolution of which will provide clarification on interpretation of Rule 12.9 which will impact other similarly situated Defendants, and prevent repetition of harm caused by the State by subjecting a Defendant to pretrial restraints on liberty without a finding of probable cause for an indefinite period of time in violation of federal Constitutional rights,” the petition says.
The Arizona Supreme Court dismissed Russell’s petition for special action and denied her petition for expedited relief and stay of her case.
On April 11, Russell filed her petition with Division Two of the Arizona Court of Appeals. She also filed a motion in Cochise County Superior Court asking for a stay of proceedings on her case while the Court of Appeals reviews her petition.
On April 13, Peter J. Eckerstrom, the Division Two presiding judge, denied Russell’s requests, except for the petition for special action. Eckerstrom said he would consider the petition “without oral arguments” and that a response would be filed “on or before April 22.”