BISBEE — Former Cochise County judicial candidate Sandra Russell was arraigned on Monday on one count of perjury and she entered a plea of not guilty.
Her husband Chris Russell, also a well-known local attorney, said he would be representing Russell solely for the arraignment, and he assured visiting Graham County Superior Court Judge Michael Peterson that the plea would not change.
Peterson, who was assigned to the case because it would have been a conflict of interest for any Cochise County Superior Court judge to hear the case and for any Cochise County prosecutor to try the matter, wanted to schedule a pretrial hearing for either a change of plea, or a trial-setting date.
The judge said that if Russell offered a change of plea, he would appear in Cochise County Superior Court's Division VII in person. However if the proceeding would be a trial-setting, he would conduct the hearing by phone — as they did Monday — because his travel time is about two hours.
"Your honor, it will be a trial-setting," Chris Russell said.
Sandra Russell, 48, was indicted by a state grand jury on Oct. 4, on one count of perjury. The charge is linked to her response on a qualification form that was required when she ran for Cochise County Superior Court Judge James Conlogue's seat last November. Conlogue retired in December 2020.
One of her opponents, attorney Anne Carl, had filed a complaint against Russell regarding her qualification form, where she claimed she had lived in Cochise County for seven years. Carl said Russell was still voting in Georgia while stating that she lived in Cochise County.
Russell claimed she had been a resident of Cochise County for seven years when she was running for judge in 2020. But according to the indictment filed Oct. 4, she had also stated that she was a resident of Georgia when she voted in an election there in 2016.
In her nomination-declaration of qualification document filed with the Cochise County Elections Department in April 2020, Russell stated she had lived in Cochise County and Arizona for seven years.
“I have resided in Cochise County for seven years and in precinct 32 for seven years before my election,” Russell’s documents show. The election was held in November 2020.
But Carl’s suit alleged that Russell was still voting in DeKalb County, Georgia, in both 2014 and 2016. State law requires a judicial candidate to live in the county where he or she is seeking election for at least five years upon taking office.
Carl wanted Russell’s name stricken from the ballot, but at a hearing in September 2020, Conlogue ruled that Russell had fulfilled the five-year stipulation despite records showing her having voted in Georgia in 2016.
Nonetheless, the Georgia Office of the Secretary of State, which oversees the elections division there, launched an investigation against Russell, a spokesman there told the Herald/Review last year. A few weeks ago, spokesman Walter Jones said that the case had been sent to the Arizona Attorney General’s Office “for prosecution.”
According to the indictment, “Sandra Finch Russell aka Sandy Russell, knowingly signed a Declaration of Qualification for the office of Judge of the Superior Court under penalty of perjury where Sandra Finch Russell stated, ‘I will have been a citizen of Arizona for seven years before my election when in fact Sandra Finch Russell had previously completed an Oath of Election in connection with an election held in DeKalb County, Georgia on May 24, 2016, wherein she stated, I do swear or affirm that I am a citizen of the state of Georgia.’"
Todd Lawson, an assistant attorney general with the Arizona Attorney General's Office, will be prosecuting Russell.
Because of Chris Russell's certainty that his wife would not change her plea, Peterson asked him if he was then ready to set a trial date on Monday so that another hearing, in the interest of time, would not have to be scheduled. But Chris Russell declined, telling Peterson that Russell has to hire another attorney for future proceedings.
Peterson set a pretrial hearing for Dec. 16 at 1:30 p.m. in Division VII.
Lawson meanwhile, asked the judge to require that Russell report to pretrial services in Cochise County as a "condition of her release" and that she be photographed and fingerprinted by the Cochise County Sheriff's Office.
The judge ordered Russell to call pretrial services by the end of the day Monday and to be photographed and fingerprinted by no later than Friday at 5 p.m.