BISBEE — The perjury case against a former Cochise County judicial candidate has been continued until the end of April after a prosecutor told the judge that he is waiting to see if a newly-impaneled state grand jury will re-indict the defendant.
At a pretrial hearing Monday for Sandra Russell, a local attorney who ran for judge in 2020, Assistant Arizona Attorney General Todd Lawson said that the 90th state grand jury had assembled and had begun consideration of Russell's perjury case. That means the panel is reviewing it to determine whether Russell should or should not be indicted again for perjury.
Russell was initially indicted last October for one count of perjury by the 89th state grand jury after Lawson presented the case to the panel. But this past February, Graham County Superior Court Judge Michael Peterson remanded the case to the state grand jury after Russell's attorney Louis Fidel filed a motion stating that Lawson's presentation last year was misleading.
Fidel's motion to remand was quickly granted at a hearing on Feb. 3 after Lawson failed to attend the telephonic proceeding. The judge asked twice if Lawson was on the line and upon receiving no response, he waived Lawson’s appearance and summarily granted Russell’s motion to remand the case to the grand jury.
Lawson later revealed that he had called the wrong courtroom.
The case was re-presented to the 89th state grand jury by Lawson, but the panel failed to indict Russell before their term expired. State grand juries are seated for six months.
Lawson said Monday that he presented the matter to the new state grand jury, but that the jurors would not be finished with the case until the end of April.
Peterson had initially set a trial date of April 5 for Russell's case and repeatedly said he would not change that. As a result, Fidel had asked that the case be dismissed because at the time, the 90th state grand jury had not yet been seated. Fidel had argued that if there was no indictment, there could be no trial.
On Monday, the judge vacated the trial date and said that he hoped there would be a resolution — either a new indictment or a dismissal of the case — by the next hearing on April 28.
The charge against the 48-year-old Russell stems from her response on a qualification form that was required when she ran for Cochise County Superior Court Judge James Conlogue’s seat in November 2020, state officials said. Conlogue retired in December 2020. Russell lost the election.
Her case is being heard by an outside judge because the presiding judge in Cochise County determined that it would be a conflict of interest for the case to be heard by Cochise County Superior Court jurists.