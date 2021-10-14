The perjury case of a former Cochise County judicial candidate will be heard by a Graham County judge, a reassignment of judge notice shows.
Cochise County Superior Court Presiding Judge Timothy Dickerson signed an order on Thursday recusing himself and stating that it would be “inappropriate for any judge of this county” to hear attorney Sandra Russell’s case.
Dickerson referred the matter to Cochise County Superior Court Administration so the case could be assigned to an “out-of-county judge.”
The case will be handled by Graham County Superior Court Judge Michael Peterson, but will be heard in Cochise County Superior Court in Division VII, the notice states.
Russell was indicted by a state grand jury on Oct. 4 on one count of perjury. The charge stems from a statement that Russell made on a qualification form when she ran for Cochise County Superior Court judge last year.
Russell claimed she had been a resident of Cochise County for seven years when she was running for judge in 2020. But according to the indictment, she had also stated that she was a resident of Georgia when she voted in an election there in 2016.
The Georgia Secretary of State elections division launched an investigation into Russell’s voting practices there and then referred the matter to the Arizona Attorney General’s Office for prosecution, a spokesman with the Secretary of State’s Office said.
One of Russell’s opponents in the judicial race, attorney Anne Carl, had filed a civil suit against Russell in early September 2020, alleging Russell was still voting in Georgia while stating that she lived in Cochise County.
In her nomination-declaration of qualification document filed with the Cochise County Elections Department in April, Russell stated she had lived in Cochise County and Arizona for seven years.
“I have resided in Cochise County for seven years and in precinct 32 for seven years before my election,” Russell’s documents show. The election was held in November.
Carl’s suit alleged Russell was voting in DeKalb County, Georgia, in 2014 and 2016.
Russell and Carl lost their bid for the seat left vacant by Superior Court Judge James Conlogue, who retired last year. Their opponent, Jason Lindstrom, a former assistant prosecutor with the Cochise County Attorney’s Office, won the election.
The race between the three was contentious and at times nasty with plenty of name-calling and accusations appearing almost daily on social media.
A conflict would have existed if the case had been heard by a Cochise County judge because Russell used to work as an assistant prosecutor for the Cochise County Attorney’s Office until she was fired. Her husband, Chris Russell, also an attorney, has several cases he is handling in Cochise County Superior Court.