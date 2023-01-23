A former Army staff sergeant who once faced over three decades in prison on a child molestation case will now serve just over a year in state lockup, attorneys said Friday.
Justin Copeland was sentenced to five years in prison on Friday on a charge of attempted molestation of a child.
But after the sentence is calculated — he is required to serve 85% of the five years — and time already served in prison is shaved off, 1,152 days or a little over three years, Copeland is looking at just longer than a year of imprisonment.
The sentencing hearing Friday was swift, with no victim coming forward to give a statement and with little said by Cochise County Attorney Brian McIntyre, who prosecuted the matter, and Cochise County Legal Advocate Xochitl Orozco, who represented Copeland.
It was the second time that Copeland, 37, was sentenced.
Copeland's initial conviction was overturned by the Arizona Court of Appeals Division Two last spring and remanded to the Cochise County Superior Court for a retrial.
When he was convicted on 50 counts of child molestation in 2019, Copeland was looking at a 34-year prison term.
McIntyre, who handled the case when it was sent back last year, said the defendant had been sentenced to two 17-year prison terms that were consecutive. The offenses had occurred in 2017 in Sierra Vista, investigators had said.
But the appellate judges cited a few issues that they said marred the original trial, the most significant, “inadmissible hearsay evidence” presented during the proceeding.
In an opinion filed in April 2022, Arizona Court of Appeals Justice Philip Espinosa wrote “ ... because we cannot say the verdicts were not influenced by inadmissible hearsay evidence, we vacate the convictions and resulting sentences and remand to the trial court for a new trial or further proceedings consistent with this opinion.”
The hearsay evidence Espinosa referred to is a protective order that had been deemed inadmissible for the first trial, but that former Cochise County prosecutor Sara Ransom mentioned anyway, although she claims it was in general terms.
Former Cochise County Superior Court Judge Laura Cardinal — who had granted a motion from the original defense attorney to not allow the protective order statements — did not stop Ransom, but during a sidebar the judge admonished Ransom for mentioning the protective order. The jury, though, had already heard the evidence.
Even worse, according to Orozco, who also did not work on the original trial, Ransom misled the judge and the jury by editing a body cam video of Copeland being interviewed by a police officer after the accusations of molestation were lodged against him. During the conversation with the policeman, Copeland vehemently denies three times that he molested the child, a motion prepared by Orozco shows. Jurors were never shown the original version of the body cam video.
Ransom had testified last year at a hearing on the case that she had indeed edited the video herself.
Copeland’s retrial on 50 counts of child molestation was set to begin on Dec. 6. But the trial date was vacated after Orozco requested a settlement conference. That took place in December.
At that session, Copeland agreed to plead guilty to one count of attempted child molestation.
Last fall, Orozco had filed a motion for a special action with the Court of Appeals asking the tribunal to dismiss the case against Copeland with prejudice because of prosecutorial misconduct during the first trial. Orozco also said Cardinal had abused her discretion when she denied a motion to dismiss the matter. Cardinal handled the original trial and had been hearing the case since 2019, the same year she started on the bench.
The appellate court denied the motion and also refused jurisdiction.
Had the settlement conference failed, the retrial would have been assigned to a different judge because Cardinal retired in December.