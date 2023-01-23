A former Army staff sergeant who once faced over three decades in prison on a child molestation case will now serve just over a year in state lockup, attorneys said Friday.

Justin Copeland was sentenced to five years in prison on Friday on a charge of attempted molestation of a child.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?