A now-former Arizona state trooper was arrested by the FBI this weekend, charged with multiple counts of money laundering and falsifying documents, Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said.
Rene Algara was arrested Saturday on 21 counts of money laundering and five counts of falsifying government documents, DPS officials said in a press release. He was fired the same day as his arrest, DPS officials said.
Algara, who was assigned to the Highway Patrol Division in Cochise County, joined the agency in June 2016.
The arrest, in conjunction with DPS officials, is the culmination of an FBI investigation, DPS said. The query is active and ongoing.
