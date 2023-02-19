“Let’s see what the possibilities are,” said Dave Roberts when speaking about potential additional water sources for the Upper San Pedro River basin. “I worked with Sen. (Jon) Kyl for years and he was amazing at solving water issues. He always told me that you have to look at the art of the possibility, not the impossibility.”
On Monday, the Herald/Review sat down with Dave Roberts to discuss his recent H/R Op-ed that stressed the need to look beyond local solutions to solve the Upper San Pedro River basin’s water problems.
Roberts has spent more than 35 years working to resolve water resource conflicts with the Arizona Department of Water Resources. He is a former water resource executive at the Salt River Project and spent his first years at ADWR working on the San Pedro.
“I’ve spent a lot of time down there, and I love the San Pedro River,” he said. “My undergraduate degree is in wildlife biology — I’m a preserver of natural resources.”
Roberts said he wants to work with water issues on the San Pedro again, now as a consultant. His goal is to bring leadership from the Bureau of Land Management, Fort Huachuca and Sens. Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema together to resolve the water conflicts in the basin.
He wants these parties to reach an agreement to bring in outside water sources to settle the area’s ongoing water conflicts.
“The concept here is a settlement agreement that would be authorized by Congress, approved by the General Streams Adjudication Court and then used as a basis for settling litigation with the Center for Biological Diversity,” he said.
He said he had seven or eight outside water sources in mind. He would not go into detail because he hopes to bring the interested parties together under a non-disclosure agreement.
But he did give some hints as to where additional water could come from.
He said desalination was on the list, but it was the last thing on the list. He also said he has been speaking to parties with senior water rights on the Colorado River for longer than 10 years and they are willing to help out.
He was not concerned by the recent cutback and negotiations taking place among the basin states. He said this may be a small wrench in the plan for some of his sources but that it would not impact all of them.
“Some of the sources that are available from the Colorado have very high senior priority rights that are not going to be impacted by the drought,” he said. “The only way that they are going to be impacted is if Lake Mead goes to dead pool. And if you can’t get any water out of Lake Mead, then everybody is in trouble. I don’t think that will ever happen.”
His plan is to build upon the Bureau of Reclamation’s appraisals of the San Pedro from the early 2000s, which identified tapping into the Central Arizona Project’s canal in Tucson to bring water to the Upper San Pedro basin as a way to reduce groundwater pumping in the area.
The Bureau of Reclamation’s appraisal made it clear there was not enough water in the basin to support the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area, Fort Huachuca and the city of Sierra Vista long term. It claims the river will run dry if only local water sources continue to be used.
After working on tribal water settlements for years with ADWR, Roberts believes this conflict can be solved through a tribal settlement.
“I’ve worked on all the tribal settlements — this is no different than a tribal settlement,” said Roberts. “You have two federal reservations down there. You have the fort and you have the SPRNCA. You have the Department of Defense and the Department of the Interior and they need to work together to solve this problem. And they need to have the funding authorized by Congress to do this.”
That’s where Kelly and Sinema come into Robert’s plan. He wants to talk with them about securing federal funding and delivering on the federal government’s obligations to Fort Huachuca and the SPRNCA.
“The mission of that fort is critical, especially given all the crazy balloons and satellites that have been flying over,” he said. “It’s critical that we have that intelligence base down there. This is to help the river, help the fort and help the community.”
Roberts recognizes that local leaders and Cochise County residents have been resistant to federal involvement in local issues.
“They don’t want anything to do with the federal government or even the state government — just talk to one of the Cochise County supervisors,” he said, referring to Supervisor Tom Crosby. “They want the federal government to stay out. Well, the federal government is already down there a lot. You may not like the federal government, but they can actually help solve the problem.”
Roberts also believes his plan would put an end to the Center for Biological Diversity’s litigation against Fort Huachuca. He said he’s spoken with Robin Silver, co-founder of the center, and told him that the whole thing is going to go away.
“That litigation needs to be stopped. They need to stop hassling those people down there,” he said.
He believes his proposed settlement will not only put an end to the center’s litigation but will be a solution to its complaints. He believes Silver would be willing to settle if the government’s promises are guaranteed.
“I think Robin is willing to settle,” he said. “Everytime he has settled with the government, the government breaks its promise. But here the government can’t break its promise because a court is overseeing the case. That’s how this gets done in a way that provides certainty to everybody.”
For now, this is all just an idea, but Roberts hopes to bring all the concerned parties together and begin discussing the possibilities under an NDA soon. Could this provide long-term water security for the Upper San Pedro basin? Only time will tell.
“I don’t have to do this, I’m retired, he said. “But I’ve always had a strong interest and an idea on how to solve this.”