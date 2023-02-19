“Let’s see what the possibilities are,” said Dave Roberts when speaking about potential additional water sources for the Upper San Pedro River basin. “I worked with Sen. (Jon) Kyl for years and he was amazing at solving water issues. He always told me that you have to look at the art of the possibility, not the impossibility.”

On Monday, the Herald/Review sat down with Dave Roberts to discuss his recent H/R Op-ed that stressed the need to look beyond local solutions to solve the Upper San Pedro River basin’s water problems.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?