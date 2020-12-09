FORT HUACHUCA — With the highest number of positive COVID-19 cases to date at the military installation, Commanding Gen. Tony Hale said earlier this week he's authorized working from home for as many Fort Huachuca personnel as possible.
Eateries on post have been closed for in-person dining — take out still is available — and personnel must be screened upon entering any building on the installation. That includes answering a questionnaire and taking the individual's temperature when possible.
Hale's comments came Tuesday evening at Fort Huachuca's 30th Facebook Live COVID-19 Town Hall. Hale said that as of Tuesday, there were 48 positive cases of the virus at the installation.
Additionally, one of the schools on post — Colonel Johnston Elementary — had to shut down after two positive cases were reported within the facility, said Fort Huachuca Accommodation Schools Superintendent Mark Goodman.
Many of the comments made at the Town Hall session are spelled out in a new General Order — number 7 — issued Wednesday, and which become effective Thursday.
The most recent directive includes tighter restrictions on the trainee population, to include Advanced Individual Training students and Military Occupational Specialty Training students from the 111th MI BDE and the 2-13th Aviation Regiment. Both groups are restricted to the installation.
As for the authorization to work from home, or telework, Hale authorized "max-telework for all USAICoE (United States Army Intelligence Center of Excellence) and USAG (Unites States Army Garrison) personnel." The order "strongly encourages" tenant units to do the same with their personnel.
Those who do work from home are being asked to do so from Dec. 14 to Jan. 17, the General Order shows.
Fort Huachuca, however, is not shut down.
Spokeswoman Tanja Linton said Wednesday that while some departments or offices on the installation can conduct their business from home, others can't.
"The vast majority of offices with customer service responsibilities will not be able to conduct their mission entirely through telework," Linton said.
Linton's own department — public affairs — must remain staffed on post, she said.