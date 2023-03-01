Fort Huachuca is closed for business on Thursday, courtesy of the impending snow and wind that's expected to pummel the city and turn it into a blustery winter landscape.

The one-day shutdown includes all the schools on post. However the New Beginnings facilities will open at 5:30 a.m. to provide care for the children of mission-essential personnel, said Fort Huachuca spokeswoman Tanja Linton.

