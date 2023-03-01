Fort Huachuca is closed for business on Thursday, courtesy of the impending snow and wind that's expected to pummel the city and turn it into a blustery winter landscape.
The one-day shutdown includes all the schools on post. However the New Beginnings facilities will open at 5:30 a.m. to provide care for the children of mission-essential personnel, said Fort Huachuca spokeswoman Tanja Linton.
According to the National Weather Service, a winter storm warning for cities that are higher than 4,000 feet in elevation, went into effect at 5 p.m. Wednesday. The warning expires at 11 a.m. Thursday. Sierra Vista has an elevation of just higher than 4,600 feet.
Winds could gust as high as 60 mph and there will be plenty of snow, with accumulations of 2 to 6 inches between 4,000 and 5,000 feet, and with 6 to 14 inches at higher elevations. Mountain peaks could see up to 18 inches of additional snow.
Linton said employees should contact their supervisors for specific questions about their duty status.
Soldiers and civilians are encouraged to monitor the U.S. Army Fort Huachuca Facebook page for updates or call the Critical Information Hotline at 520-538-4636.
