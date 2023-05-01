DSC_5528.JPG

Maj. Gen. Christopher Eubank, Sierra Vista Mayor Clea McCaa and Fort Huachuca Commanding General Tony Hale sign a strategic plan agreement Monday.

 Submitted

FORT HUACHUCA — A strategic plan that would propel Fort Huachuca into the next decade, making the installation the premier site for multi-domain operations and electronic warfare, was signed Monday morning under the watchful gaze of the statue of a Buffalo Soldier, the iconic symbol of the post's past.

The Team Huachuca Strategic Plan 2023-2030, is the culmination of seven months of meetings and planning between Fort Huachuca, city of Sierra Vista and  Cochise County officials, and others who hold a stake in the community and the installation, said Fort Huachuca Commanding General Tony Hale.

