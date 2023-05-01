FORT HUACHUCA — A strategic plan that would propel Fort Huachuca into the next decade, making the installation the premier site for multi-domain operations and electronic warfare, was signed Monday morning under the watchful gaze of the statue of a Buffalo Soldier, the iconic symbol of the post's past.
The Team Huachuca Strategic Plan 2023-2030, is the culmination of seven months of meetings and planning between Fort Huachuca, city of Sierra Vista and Cochise County officials, and others who hold a stake in the community and the installation, said Fort Huachuca Commanding General Tony Hale.
"Today begins a seven-month effort," the general said Monday at the Buffalo Soldier Legacy Plaza. "...It's where we want to see Fort Huachuca go between now and 2030."
The Fort Huachuca Strategic Plan Agreement was signed by Hale, Sierra Vista Mayor Clea McCaa and Maj. Gen. Christopher Eubank, commander of U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command.
McCaa called the event "a monumental day."
Fort Huachuca has not created a strategic plan since 2015. In a two-day session in January as part of the planning exercises, Hale, McCaa, and others, attended a "team building" at the University of Arizona in Tucson, said Amy Stork, United States Intelligence Center of Excellence (USAICoE) chief of public affairs. Stork said USAICoE "leveraged an outside, objective facilitator to drive the two-day event to help participants move away from the conventional Army, Joint, and Interagency planning models and encourage bold, creative thinking, innovation, and open dialogue."
"Those in attendance were taken out of their comfort zones as they participated in multiple icebreaker events throughout the first day to develop key objectives and tasks aimed at improving the installation and surrounding area, tentative lines of effort under which to nest those objectives, and an ideal shared vision for 2030," Stork said in an article published in the U.S. Army website.
The plan spells out how the installation will modernize and transition into a "Multidomain force by 2030, able to conduct Multidomain Operations (MDO) across land, sea, air, space, and cyberspace domains," Hale said in the strategic plan's introduction page. "Team Huachuca has always played a critical role in our Army’s readiness. With this emphasis and expanded mission set, Team Huachuca must posture and prepare to play an even greater role in enabling the Army Vision."
Hale said that aside from being the home to the Army’s Intelligence Center of Excellence, a Major Range Test Facility Base (MRTFB) for both Army and Department of Defense (DoD) testing and evaluation, and the Network Enterprise Technology Command’s ability to provide single, secure, global unified network provider for the Army’s portion of the Department of Defense Information Network, "Fort Huachuca can deliver even greater value to the Army and the U.S. Department of Defense."
The bottom line fueling the Army's massive modernization effort - the largest such campaign in 40 years - is the directive that it fight and win against peer adversaries such China and Russia, while also deterring regional adversaries and winning in day-to-day global competition, Hale said.
In order to carry this out, the plan suggests "four lines of effort," Hale said.
These include:
* Sustainment, Growth and Modernization
* Infrastructure Development
* Quality of Life Improvement and Sustainment
* Personnel Recruitment and Talent Management
Based on the plan, the first prong would include advancing Fort Huachuca as the premier MDO and electromagnetic spectrum (EMS) testing and training environment for Army and Department of Defense (DoD), while delivering the Army Unified Network. It would also conduct experimentation to assess warfighting concepts, formations, future capabilities and evaluate new technologies in support of Army, Joint, and DoD research and modernization efforts, among other ideas.
The second prong would develop an integrated command, control, computers, communications, cyber, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C5ISR) architecture to enable Fort Huachuca to be the Premier MDO testing, training environment, Army Unified Network Provider, and Power Projection platform. It would also synchronize and prioritize installation utility requirements and realize MDO/EW(ES)/ installation vision in facilities, real property, and roads.
The third prong would create an integrated health ecosystem to enhance medical and behavioral health capabilities for Fort Huachuca and Sierra Vista. It would improve purpose built and driven services, programs, entertainment, and activities for soldiers, families, and civilians. It would integrate education development programs across the community, and it would foster relationships and partnerships with the surrounding communities.
The fourth and final prong aims to coordinate military recruitment efforts to develop incentives that enable Fort Huachuca to attract and retain the talent necessary to support the Army and DoD modernization efforts and capability development for MDO, the Army Unified Network, and Joint All-Domain Command & Control (JADC2). Establish a team that would enable recruitment efforts in coordination with our Sierra Vista and Cochise County partners. And create a targeted civilian retention plan with academic partners to address critical and future skills gaps on Fort Huachuca and increase career development opportunities for personnel.
Hale said the third and fourth elements of the plan are the most important to him because it takes dedicated people to move this initiative forward.
"This is about moving Team Huachuca forward," the general said. "The work begins today when we sign the document."