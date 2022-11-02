SIERRA VISTA — Wren Arena on Fort Huachuca will be the site of the 2022 Arizona State Biking Championships Sunday, Nov. 6.

The event is being hosted by the Buena/Tombstone Mountain Bike Club, coached by Jen Damato and John Healy.

