SIERRA VISTA — Wren Arena on Fort Huachuca will be the site of the 2022 Arizona State Biking Championships Sunday, Nov. 6.
The event is being hosted by the Buena/Tombstone Mountain Bike Club, coached by Jen Damato and John Healy.
There is no admission fee to the state race. Buena will have its “Buena Town” tent set up at the second entrance area.
“We also have a Pit Zone where the riders congregate and a Fan Zone with three canopies that’s set up along the finish line,” Damato said. “Saturday is when all the fun festivities happen. (From) 10 a.m. to 12 noon there is an adventure ride, games and challenge course that will be in Huachuca Canyon. Saturday evening at 5:30 p.m. is our team/sponsor dinner at camp; 6:30 p.m. starts the league ice cream social and outdoor movie night.”
Official racing begins Sunday morning with the course being open for a pre-ride from 7-8:30 a.m.; the boys varsity/ JV 1 race starting at 9 a.m.; the girls all category race at 10:30 a.m.; the boys JV2 race at noon followed by the boys freshman race at 1:15 p.m.
The awards ceremony is scheduled for 3 p.m.
Damato said the Buena/Tombstone Mountain Bike Club recently competed in its final race of the season at McDowell Mountain Regional Park in Fountain Hills.
“The race was also the final race of the series, and the Buena Mountain Bike Team came in second place overall in the four-race series,” Damato said.
Buena/Tombstone won the first race of the season at Fort Tuthill in Flagstaff in September; placed third several weeks later at the Snowflake race and came in second at the Pioneer Park race in Prescott.
Based on those performances Buena/Tombstone was crowned the overall winner for the South Conference, Damato said.
“This is based on four races throughout the season,” Damato said. “Lowest race gets dropped.”
Damato said second place in the girls JV2 race went to Hannah Gilfilen. Second place in the girl’s freshman race was Keilynne Hintz, third place went to Maycie Pruitt and fourth place went to Sarah Laidlaw.
Third place in the boys’ varsity race went to Jacob Santoro; third place in the Boys JV1 Division 1 race went to Barrett Damato; fifth place in the boys JV1 Division 1 went to Aidan Ramage; fourth place in the Boys JV2 Division 1 went to Jessie Lucero and fifth place in the Boys JV2 Division 1 went to Nathan Gluck.
Soren Damato was the series overall champion for freshman Division 1.
“Soren won the series competing against 40 other riders in this category,” Damato said.
The bike club has been in existence for 10 years but this year added Tombstone after it lost its coach.
The MTB team was formed to encourage and foster youth development in the sport of mountain biking. It’s open to Buena and Tombstone as well as home-schooled students from sixth through 12th grade with any range of skill levels.
Its goal is to get more kids on bikes. The Colts belong to the Arizona Cycling Association, a 1,400-athlete-strong, nonprofit organization with 637 coaches divided among 79 teams. They oversee coach certification and training and organize the season’s races.
The team’s preseason consists of a half dozen practices at Veterans Memorial. Riders gather early mornings for skills training, development and team building exercises.