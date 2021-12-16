FORT HUACHUCA — Water conservation on Fort Huachuca has been successful over the years, but the efforts have created an unintended consequence that has affected the installation’s almost 70-year-old wastewater treatment plant, officials said Thursday.
The bottom line, according to officials, is that the treatment plant is not getting enough water and it’s not working as efficiently as it should.
“...Because we’ve been doing such a good job (conserving water), less water has been going through the wastewater treatment plant and it doesn’t work as efficiently as it was originally designed to do,” said Army spokeswoman Tanja Linton.
That’s the primary reason the wastewater treatment plant, built in the 1950s, will be getting a $7.2 million upgrade that will be completed in two to three years.
And a majority of the work will be tackled by a Sierra Vista-based company, KWR Construction. The latter will receive $6.7 million for their work, Linton said. The remaining $500,000 will be split between Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative in Cochise County, and the Welch Companies of Tempe.
At a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday on post, Fort Huachuca Garrison Commander Col. Jarrod Moreland hailed the project as one of the many modernization endeavors the Army is embarking on. Moreland said installation of treatment plant modifications will improve the quality of the water that is used for irrigation and ground water aquifer recharge.
The upgrade also will save potable water for consumption purposes and save energy while banking water for future generations.
“This is a really big deal for the Fort and the community,” Moreland said. “Right now, the Army is conducting its largest modernization efforts across the Army in four decades, and this is a piece of it.
The plant has had improvements over the years, but nothing like this.
“There have been some upgrades over the years, (but) this is a substantial overhaul that’s really going to allow us to get after the efficiency and effectiveness of what a wastewater treatment plant should do in the 21st century.”
Moreland explained that because of water conservation issues over the last two decades, “we are now using a lot less water, and it has caused the wastewater treatment plant to not be as efficient as it was when it was built in the ‘50s. So that’s what we’re attempting to get after with these modernization efforts.”
He said the overhaul will involve “significant technological upgrades” that will allow officials to monitor and impact the final treatment, “which is good quality water that we’ll able to use on our golf course and also to put back into the recharge network that allows it to go back into the aquifer under our feet.”
“So, we can continue to make sure that we’ve got sustainable water here at the Fort for decades to come,” Moreland added. “The upgrade is really going to focus on improving wastewater treatment plant efficiency effectiveness and enhance our water conservation and recharge efforts here at the Fort in support of all of our environmental programs.”
Chris Higgins, director of public works on Fort Huachuca, said that currently, the concentration of all the constituents in the wastewater is over twice what the treatment plant is designed to handle.
“That’s how strong the influent is,” Higgins said. “For example, ammonia. Ammonia is urine. This plant was designed to process 30 milligrams per liter. I’m running 70 and 80 milligrams per liter per day. Hello waterless urinals. It’s not hydrated.”
“Our conservation efforts have actually hurt us on the other end,” Higgins added. “The treatment plant is overfed and under-hydrated.”
Higgins said the treatment plant is processing about 600,000 gallons of sewage a day. That includes sewage from Huachuca City, which contracted with the post for that service in 2016.
The treatment plant upgrade will increase the quality of the water, he added.
“I don’t have a volume issue, I have a concentration issue,” Higgins said. “The water conservation has led to the need to do more modernization down here and more expenditures. It’s a direct hidden consequence of it.”
Once completed, the project sets Fort Huachuca up for the future, Linton said.
“It (will) improve the quality of the treated wastewater and it improves the water that we recharge to the aquifer,” Linton said. “Things have changed, communities change, needs change and technology changes. This allows us to do a better job now and positions us better for the future.”
Moreland agreed: “The modernization and improvement of the quality of reclaimed water aligns Fort Huachuca for the future and enable us to meet environmental regulations and challenges.”