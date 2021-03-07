FORT HUACHUCA — Anthony Hale, the commander of the Army Intelligence Center of Excellence and Fort Huachuca, became a two-star general on Monday when he was promoted from brigadier general to major general in a short ceremony that was both virtual and in-person.
The ceremony, on March 1, was broadcast live on Facebook and was headed by Army Gen. Austin Scott Miller and retired Army Gen. William Casey, Jr. The latter, who appeared via video from Ithaca, N.Y., praised Hale, saying, “I watched him grow into a leader with vision, courage and character.”
“He has the vision to see around corners...he has the character to do the right thing at all times,” Casey said.
Hale took over the command at Fort Huachuca in August 2020 after Lt. Gen. Laura Potter was promoted and left for the Pentagon. Hale’s last assignment before coming to Fort Huachuca — which he calls the “Edge of the Frontier” — was as the Director of Intelligence, J-2, U.S. Special Operations Command, MacDill Air Force Base, Tampa.