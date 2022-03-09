FORT HUACHUCA — Commanding Gen. Anthony Hale is making it his mission to recruit more Black soldiers to Fort Huachuca who can lead and take the Army's intelligence corps into the future.
For the past few months, the two-star general who commands the United States Intelligence Center of Excellence at Fort Huachuca has been traveling all over the country visiting Historically Black Colleges and Universities in an effort to bring Black officers into the Army's intelligence fold.
In an article about Hale's minority recruitment goals, Army spokeswoman Tanja Linton said when demographic information compiled by the Office of the Chief of Military Intelligence revealed "a stark lack of diversity among officers currently serving in the military intelligence career fields, Maj. Gen. Anthony Hale wanted to make a personal difference."
In a recent interview with a Tucson television station, Hale said minorities in general make up only about 30% of the Army's military intelligence. Blacks specifically account for just less than 9%, Hale said.
This week he told the Herald/Review he wants to change that.
“I have been visiting Historically Black Colleges and Universities for the last year of my command of Fort Huachuca because I made it my objective to get on a campaign to recruit more minorities in the Intel Corps," Hale said. "When I talk to young officers — young minority officers in particular — they say that they want to look up and see people that look like them. And right now they don’t see a lot of folks who look like them, and I aim to help change that.”
The work has begun.
In the past year, Hale and other officers who traveled with him visited nine Historically Black Colleges and Universities. The general said that included "five additional subordinate ROTC programs at other universities for a total of 14 ROTC programs.”
The experience has been more than rewarding, Hale said, because not many two-star generals get to hit the road and talk to aspiring military leaders in colleges and universities around the nation.
“Right now, I am visiting Historically Black Colleges and Universities to talk to the cadets, to get them interested not only in the Army and tell the Army story, but to also get them interested in Military Intelligence," Hale said.
Hale said the reception by cadets has been more than positive.
"Generally speaking, two-star generals don’t normally show up at any universities to talk to cadets, so when I do show up, they are excited to talk to senior leaders," Hale said. "But, I can tell you they are more interested in the young officers that I bring with me because they can relate to them much better. Overall, they ask really good questions and being able to visit and speak to them has been the most inspiring thing that I have done while in command over the past 18 months.”
According to Linton's article, the importance of a diverse military was stressed decades ago by President Harry S. Truman.
"Truman signed Executive Order 9981 on July 26, 1948, establishing the President’s Committee on Equality of Treatment and Opportunity in the Armed Services, committing the government to integrating the segregated military," Linton said in the story. "The Army’s nine training divisions were integrated by 1951, and by 1954 the Army reported it was fully integrated."
Linton said that "While strides have been made and the Department of Defense reaps the benefits of a workforce where team members from a variety of backgrounds unite for a common mission, the recent DoD Board on Diversity and Inclusion Report released on Dec. 18, 2020, identified the fact that more work must be done to ensure the military accurately reflects the nation’s diversity and every member of the force is treated with dignity and respect. Women and minorities remain underrepresented in parts of the military, particularly at the highest levels of leadership."
Asked if he planned on recruiting other minorities to the Army's intelligence mission, Hale said: “The Military Intelligence Corps is focused on recruiting and retention of minorities. I am working with other senior leaders to identify opportunities to get after diversity of thought and different experiences within the MI Corps.
"Bottom line, we want all men and women to feel like they are part of an inclusive force."