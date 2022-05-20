FORT HUACHUCA — The top soldier at the installation, Maj. Gen. Tony Hale, will be in command of Fort Huachuca for another year, that extra time an opportunity to continue driving change and keeping the post relevant for the Army through modernization efforts.
Hale said he believes he may be the first commander at Fort Huachuca asked to stay a third consecutive year. Usually the assignment is a two-year mission.
“I’m excited about that third year because you can actually see things through,” Hale said. “In the military there is a lot of change, but staying longer sometimes is a good thing to continue to make change for Fort Huachuca.”
Hale became the commanding general on Oct. 12, 2020. He replaced Lt. Gen. Laura Potter, who served at the installation for about a year before getting tapped to go to the Pentagon. Hale’s last assignment before coming to Fort Huachuca — which he calls the “Edge of the Frontier” — was as director of intelligence, J-2, U.S. Special Operations Command, MacDill Air Force Base, Tampa, Florida.
The general said this third year is “great timing” for modernization initiatives on post for the intelligence corps and Fort Huachuca’s range complex.
“That was one of the directives I was given — to drive change in how we are training, how we are writing doctrine to support our intel profession and how we’re modernizing our equipment for our intel soldiers,” Hale said.
Another reason for staying on an additional year, Hale said, has to do with timing on the job front within the Army.
“I was told from leaders that potentially in the summer of ‘23, I may do another job in the Army,” Hale said. “But right now there is just not another job available for me to go to, at either a higher rank, or position that the Army needed me in, more than they needed me right here at Fort Huachuca.”
A great part of Hale’s command took place under the shroud of COVID-19. But challenging — “We had to change the way we trained” — initiatives and mandates kept the number of positive cases low on post.
“Through our mitigation measures and through the vaccine, we’re at about 99% vaccinated across the installation right now, our COVID positive numbers have been very low for some time,” Hale said.
He mentioned recent honors bestowed on Fort Huachuca, such as being named the best installation in the Army through the Commander in Chief Award and the best garrison across the army, a recognition given by the Installation Management Command.
As for modernization efforts on the installation, Hale proudly pointed to the post’s electronic test and training range, which on July 28 will be named the First Lieutenant John R. Fox Multi-Domain Range. The range currently is called the Buffalo Soldier Electronic Test and Training Range. Fox trained at Fort Huachuca in 1942 and was killed two years later in Italy during World War II.
Hale said the range will allow soldiers to train “in the electromagnetic spectrum.”
“Right now we’re able to train at Fort Huachuca because we’re a major range testing and training complex,” Hale said. “We test all of the electronic equipment that the military looks to purchase or modernize, here at Fort Huachuca. We do that for DOD (the Department of Defense) here at Fort Huachuca.”
The range complex is also gong to enable the installation to expand its restricted air space by 600 square miles, Hale said. Currently the restricted air space is 1,000 square miles.
“We’re going to be able to shoot electrons, as I call it, in the range complex and it’s not going to bother anyone in Sierra Vista or the air traffic corridors because we don’t have any over Fort Huachuca.
“We’re going to establish an electronic berm out on our range complex to ensure that we keep those electrons in the range complex. We’re very excited with the growth opportunity not only for the Army, but also for the joint force here at Fort Huachuca. I have elements of Special Operations command, I have elements of U.S. Army Pacific command testing equipment here at Fort Huachuca. We also have Naval Special Warfare command testing some equipment and doing some training here.”
He said his hopes for Fort Huachuca include a joint base where all of DOD can train in the electromagnetic spectrum.
The general also praised the relationships the post enjoys with city, state and federal officials, a practice he expects will only strengthen.
The general smiled when asked how the troops reacted when they learned he would be staying an additional year.
“Some folks were very happy,” Hale said.
He said others realized they had to “actually do some work.”
“If people don’t agree with some of your plans they can wait you out,” Hale said. “But getting that third year means that we’ve got to continue to march forward and continue in our initiatives.”
The goal, he said, is to modernize and make Fort Huachuca relevant in large-scale combat operations and the multi domain environment.
“ ... And become really an installation of choice for Army soldiers but also for DOD partners who want to come and test and train in our environment here at Fort Huachuca,” Hale said. “The elevation, the electromagnetic spectrum, we have great opportunity for both training and testing here at Fort Huachuca.”