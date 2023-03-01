FORT HUACHUCA — A new leader has been chosen to take command of the post as top soldier Maj. Gen. Tony Hale awaits word of his next assignment, his spokeswoman said last week.
The new commanding general, Brig. Gen. Richard T. Appelhans, is coming from Korea to replace Hale sometime later this year, said Amy Stork.
Because Hale has not received his next assignment, it's still unclear when the Change of Command will occur.
"We are waiting on MG Hale’s next assignment to be announced," Stork said in an email last week. "Once that happens then we should be getting closer to having a concrete date for the CoC to take place."
Hale took the reins at Fort Huachuca in August 2020 after Lt. Gen. Laura Potter was promoted and left for the Pentagon. Like Appelhans, he was †a brigadier general at the time. His last assignment before coming to Fort Huachuca — which Hale calls the “Edge of the Frontier” — was as the Director of Intelligence, J-2, U.S. Special Operations Command, MacDill Air Force Base, Tampa, Floria.
On March 1, 2021, Hale was promoted to major general in a short ceremony that was both virtual and in person.
His command at Fort Huachuca has been punctuated by his outgoing and open personality, Hale always taking the time to talk with young soldiers even in the face of COVID-19, which was spreading quickly when he took the top job at Fort Huachuca.
The general made it a point to express concern for the mental and physical wellbeing of soldiers at the height of the pandemic, especially since so many were relegated to staying on the installation under tight restrictions because of the virus.
Appelhans, who was promoted to brigadier general in June 2021, is coming from Korea where he served as the Director of Intelligence, United States Forces Korea/Deputy Director of Intelligence, Combined Forces Command.
