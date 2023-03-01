FORT HUACHUCA — A new leader has been chosen to take command of the post as top soldier Maj. Gen. Tony Hale awaits word of his next assignment, his spokeswoman said last week.

The new commanding general, Brig. Gen. Richard T. Appelhans, is coming from Korea to replace Hale sometime later this year, said Amy Stork.

