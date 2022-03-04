SIERRA VISTA — The Legacy Foundation of Southeast Arizona awarded 11 organizations — including several from Cochise County — $534,396 in innovative grant funds.
The Legacy is a private foundation with a mission to promote population, health and community wellness throughout Southeast Arizona by offering grants to nonprofit organizations throughout Cochise and eastern Santa Cruz counties. Each year the foundation offers several grant cycles, including fast pitch, responsive, innovative and strategic. In 2021, a COVID-19 Recovery Grant and a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Grant were added.
The Innovative Grant Cycle awards nonprofit organizations for projects that meet criteria outlined within the application as being innovative. Grants are awarded for up to $50,000 for a one-year project or up to $100,000 for a two-year project.
The grant opened for applications in June 2021. Of 27 original applicants, 19 met the criteria to be evaluated for funding. During evaluation for funding, each application goes through a rigorous review process that takes several weeks. The review committee consists of members of the Legacy Foundation Philanthropy Committee, board members and staff who read and review applications before discussing and making final decisions. Of the 19 applications evaluated, 11 were selected to receive funding.
A virtual grant celebration held Jan. 19 recognized each of the organizations for their innovative ideas and projects.
“Thank you for doing the hard work to move the needle for health and wellness in our communities,” said Legacy Foundation Chairman of the Board Michael Groves.
The awardees are:
- Arizona’s Children Association for education and training in trauma-informed Care.
- Champions for Youth Foundation for state-of-the-art safe and sanitary public restrooms.
- City of Douglas for LED solar lighting for the airport park walking path.
- City of Sierra Vista for ProQA Emergency Police Dispatch Protocol training.
- Copper Queen Library for an outdoor library story walk.
- Coronado Lobo Club for a new rubberized school sports track.
- Good Neighbors Alliance for a day program to help homeless individuals with training and resources.
- Huachuca City Community Garden Inc. for a teaching garden designed for elementary students
- Love Muziq Operation 13:2 for a community gymnasium and sports venue.
- Mentoring Cochise Kids for an afterschool youth mentoring program.
- Willcox Theater and Arts Inc. for an arts and programming community gathering space.
Legacy Foundation CEO Margaret Hepburn said, “We are incredibly proud of all of our awardees and look forward to following your progress on these exciting community projects. Congratulations to all of you!”
The Legacy Foundation Fast Pitch grant cycle opened Jan. 24. The Fast Pitch grant awards up to $2,500 for a one-year project that includes internal education or training, technology, or software that builds the internal capacity of an organization.
For information on the Legacy Foundation of Southeast Arizona visit https://lfsaz.org
Submitted by Legacy Foundation of Southeast Arizona