SIERRA VISTA — At least four veterans organizations are questioning the legitimacy of the founder of a group that raised money earlier this year for a granite monument placed at the Southern Arizona Memorial Veterans Cemetery.
Three of the four organizations are taking their complaints to police next week, claiming that Heather Hocker, founder of the Gold Star Mothers of Cochise County, is misrepresenting herself in her fundraising endeavors. The fourth organization, the Warrior Healing Center, is also questioning Hocker’s designation as a Gold Star mother. Gold Star mothers are women who are the mother, stepmother or foster mother of a son or daughter killed while on active duty in combat or in an international terrorist attack, such as 9/11.
The three veterans groups seeking police action are Thunder Mountain Detachment of the Marine Corps League, the Military Order of the Purple Heart and Vietnam Veterans of America.
On Thursday, Hocker vehemently denied the allegations lodged against her, calling the veterans’ claims “a witch hunt.”
Leading the charge against Hocker is Dan Shaw, commandant of the Thunder Mountain Detachment of the Marine Corps League. Shaw says Hocker’s organization — Gold Star Mothers of Cochise County — is not a non-profit organization as Hocker claims it is, and that fundraising as such is misleading and dishonest.
Shaw says his veterans group and the other two donated $1,000 to Hocker’s Gold Star Mothers of Cochise County to help fund a $65,000 monument. The black granite, 14-foot-long monument features a life-sized cutout of a saluting soldier who’s flanked by stone panels that honor homeland, family, patriotism and sacrifice of Gold Star families.
Shaw sent the Herald/Review a picture of a sign by the monument that lists the names of companies and individuals who each donated $1,000 for the memorial. There are 29 names on the placard under the title “Sponsors.”
Hocker said the total cost of the monument was $35,000. She said the rest of the money is in “safekeeping” in the account of WO1 Joel P. Hocker Memorial Foundation. Joel P. Hocker was Hocker’s 24-year-old son who died while on active duty in the U.S. Army. He was killed in a single-car crash in his personal vehicle while driving back to where he was stationed in Mississippi in 2011.
Shaw said he and the other veterans are aware that some services toward the monument were donated.
Mike Rutherford, president of Rutherford Diversified Industries, a civil engineering company in Sierra Vista, said his company did the ground preparation for the monument, poured the concrete and set the monument as a donation to Gold Star Mothers of Cochise County. Rutherford declined to reveal how much the services his company donated cost.
“The money that was raised went directly for the monument,” Rutherford said earlier this week. “There was some money left over.”
Hocker said the leftover money kept in the foundation’s account is for emergencies or necessities for Gold Star families in the area.
“We provide assistance to other Gold Star families in the area,” Hocker said when asked about the remaining funds. “We’ll help someone if their air conditioner goes out, or if their heater breaks, for example.”
She said the foundation is made up of her family and has no other members.
Status questioned
While Hocker said both Gold Star Mothers of Cochise County and the WPO1 Joel P. Hocker Memorial Foundation are non-profit groups, neither could be found on the Arizona Corporation Commission website, or the Internal Revenue Service’s Charities and Non-Profits A-Z Site Index or its Tax-Exempt Organizations Database.
Hocker emailed her IRS Determination Letter to the Herald/Review. The missive, dated July 17, 2019, states that the WPO1 Joel P. Hocker Memorial Foundation “is exempt from federal income tax.” The letter also shows the foundation’s employee identification number (EIN) and document locator number (DLN).
But when the numbers are entered into the IRS database, or when the names of Hocker’s organizations are entered, the search returns no results. Ditto for searches on the Alliance of Arizona Non-Profits and the Arizona Corporation Commission websites.
“Mrs. Hocker presents her organization as a 501©3, non-profit organization. She is not,” Shaw wrote in an email to the Herald/Review. “There is no record of non-profit status for her organization.”
County Attorney Brian McIntyre said he is not aware of the claims against Hocker, but said that aside from her case and speaking in general terms, “there could be elements of fraud there (if someone states they are a non-profit and they aren’t).”
“But it would depend on what an investigation would reveal,” McIntyre said, still speaking on a hypothetical and not specifically about Hocker. “Also, it would depend on what statements were made, what representations were made.”
For roughly six months, Hocker had free office space at the Warrior Healing Center on Paseo San Luis in Sierra Vista. Executive Director Tim Kirk, a retired U.S. Air Force colonel, said he wanted people who had space at the facility to produce paperwork on their respective organizations. Kirk said the center offers free space to organizations — both non-profit and for profit — that provide services for veterans.
When it came time for Hocker to produce her 501©3 documents to prove non-profit status, Kirk said she could not and left the facility.
Additionally, several veterans groups contacted Kirk in dismay after attending a Hocker fundraiser where she displayed a poster with the photographs of 16 servicemen. The poster was titled “Our Fallen Heroes.” Kirk said 15 of the soldiers died in combat, but Hocker’s son — whose picture was also on the poster — had not.
“A Gold Star death is when someone dies in combat against the enemy or in a terrorist attack that meets the standard of a Purple Heart,” said Kirk, who served 25 years in the military. “When I read that her son had died stateside in a car accident in his own personal car while he was returning on a pass, that’s not a Gold Star death.”
But Pam Stemple, a spokeswoman for American Gold Star Mothers, Inc., in Washington, D.C., said the organization considers that “any death while on active duty,” is a Gold Star death.
Kirk disagrees and said federal law on the matter is very clear. The National Defense Authorization Act reads: “Provides for the award of Gold Star lapel buttons to survivors of military personnel killed by terrorist acts.”
Hocker said Thursday that she has a Next of Kin Lapel Button (also referred to as the Next of Kin Pin). Federal law also states that pin is “provided to the families of servicemembers who lost their lives while serving on active duty or while serving in a drill status as a member of the National Guard or Reserves but not KIA, or killed in action.”
Both Kirk and Beth Weathers, director of resource management at the Warrior Healing Center, as well as Shaw, accuse Hocker of pulling on the heart strings of Sierra Vista’s sizable veteran community.
Saying she has nothing to hide, Hocker said that everything she does is above board and on behalf of veterans.
“My way to honor my son and his legacy was to help ensure that the Gold Star families in the darkness of grief received all of the honors and recognition that was due,” she said in an email. “This is why I do what I do, and will continue to find ways to support them however I am capable.”