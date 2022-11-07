Cindy Smith waits her turn to go in front of Judge Terry Bannon at the Cochise County Superior Court to adopt four children. The siblings are, from left, twins Axel and Maui, 2; Sabrina, 3 and Ivory, 4.
Daniel Bodden, 13, is showered with gifts from the Cochise County Superior Court and Christian mentors Cesar and Gloria Ochoa. Daniel and sister Sarah were adopted by Alfonso Bodden during Friday’s National Adoption Day.
A happy Brynn Porter, 9, sits in court Friday with her new adoptive parents Leah and Jack Porter in Sierra Vista on National Adoption Day.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Cindy Smith waits her turn to go in front of Judge Terry Bannon at the Cochise County Superior Court to adopt four children. The siblings are, from left, twins Axel and Maui, 2; Sabrina, 3 and Ivory, 4.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Alfonso Bodden and newly adopted daughter Sarah, 14, celebrate after Friday morning’s proceedings in Sierra Vista.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Brynn Porter, 9, cuddles with her new adoptive father Jack while in superior court last week.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Daniel Bodden, 13, is showered with gifts from the Cochise County Superior Court and Christian mentors Cesar and Gloria Ochoa. Daniel and sister Sarah were adopted by Alfonso Bodden during Friday’s National Adoption Day.
SIERRA VISTA - Laughter, tears, flowers, and two toddlers hugging each other to the delight of onlookers, was just part of the scene that unfolded in Cochise County Superior Judge Terry Bannon's courtroom Friday.
Normally courtrooms are not a happy place, but Friday was National Adoption Day and the atmosphere was downright festive as four families became the official parents of youngsters between the ages of 1 and 14.
National Adoption Day was created 22 years ago after a group of national adoption organizations – including The Dave Thomas Foundation, The Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute, The Alliance for Children's Rights, and The Children's Action Network – held the first National Adoption Day on November 18th, 2000.
Cochise County Attorney Brian McIntyre officiated Friday's session, asking each person adopting a child whether he or she would provide a loving and stable environment for the youngsters that were becoming part of their families.
Bannon presided over the adoptions, the judge eliciting laughter from the public when she left the courtroom twice only to emerge each time with small stuffed animals for twin boys who were getting adopted, but were getting restless in their strollers.
The twins and their two sisters, ages 3 and 4, were about to become part of Cindy Smith's family.
The 50-year-old Smith, who has two biological sons who are 26 and 13, as well as another 4-year-old girl she adopted, said the twins and their sisters had been in her care as foster children.
"I'm the only mom they've ever known and I'm not letting them go," said Smith.
The Hereford resident said that after adopting the first 4-year-old, she thought that her family was complete.
"But God said, 'You have more to go,' " Smith said. "Now I have seven children all together."
Her oldest child, 26-year-old Jeffrey Gazin, sat next to Smith just before the proceeding began and said he was proud of his mother for what she was doing.
"It's a new chapter," said Smith, who works at Fort Huachuca. "I love them. We can now move on as a family."
It was also a new start for the Bodden family of Sierra Vista, when Alfonso Bodden adopted his wife Erica's two teenagers Sarah, 14, and Daniel, 13.
"I felt that spiritually they were my kids," Bodden said of Sarah and Daniel. "They're my wife's biological children and I wanted to adopt them."
Sarah Bodden said Alfonso Bodden has taught her and her brother what a real father is.
"I feel good," Sarah Bodden said. "He has always shown us what a dad should be, what a father should be in life. He's been my dad from the beginning."
A beaming Erica Bodden, who was holding a carrier with 1-month-old Allen Bodden sleeping soundly inside, said Alfonso Bodden has always been a father to her older children.
"When we were dating he stepped up and called them his," she said. "He's been their father for the last four years."
That's how Leah Porter's 9-year-old daughter Brynn felt Friday as she was being formally adopted by her mother's husband Jack Porter Jr. The little girl could not stop hugging her new dad in the courtroom and her smile was radiant.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone