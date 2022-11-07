SIERRA VISTA - Laughter, tears, flowers, and two toddlers hugging each other to the delight of onlookers, was just part of the scene that unfolded in Cochise County Superior Judge Terry Bannon's courtroom Friday.

Normally courtrooms are not a happy place, but Friday was National Adoption Day and the atmosphere was downright festive as four families became the official parents of youngsters between the ages of 1 and 14.

