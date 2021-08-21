If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Chiricahua Community Health Centers Inc. is offering free drive-thru COVID-19 testing during limited hours at three locations in Cochise County. This service is available to all CCHCI patients.
The free testing is available on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays 8-9 a.m.
The locations are:
BENSON – Benson Family Health Center, 335 S. Ocotillo Ave. (testing area on the left side of the parking lot).
DOUGLAS – Ginger Ryan Clinic, 1100 F Ave. (testing area at 3 marked parking spots at the left rear of the parking lot).
SIERRA VISTA – Sierra Vista Pediatrics, 155 Calle Portal (testing area at side door at left side of the building).
It is requested that those coming for the free testing do not exit their vehicles and that they have identification available. Staff will be present outside the building.
If possible, please preregister by calling 520-364-1429; all needing a test will be accommodated.
In addition, the Bisbee Infectious Disease Program office is extending its hours for free walk-in COVID-19 testing for all community members. The Bisbee IDP is at 310 Arizona St.. Hours for free walk-in testing will be 9 a.m–4 p.m., Monday through Friday. The testing center in Bisbee does not require the person to be a CCHCI but they should be ready to provide ID.
Submitted by Chiricahua Community Health Centers Inc.