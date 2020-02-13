Free Dump Days are back, but there are some changes to the program.
Property owners in Cochise County will soon receive their Free Dump Day certificate, allowing them to choose when to get rid of unwanted trash.
The certificates will enable people to dispose of one load of trash, up to half a ton, on the day of their choosing over the next 12 months.
This year, the county has reduced the amount allowed to half a ton (1,000 pounds) to ensure the program remains financially viable. Amounts exceeding half a ton will be subject to the $64 per ton tipping fee.
Only residential property owners who live in Cochise County will receive a certificate, and they must be current on their property taxes.
Certificates are due to be mailed this month and are valid for one year from the postmarked date. They can be transferred to a property owner’s tenants, or to a neighbor, but cannot be redeemed by businesses. Only non-commercial vehicle, truck or trailer loads will be accepted, and the county reserves the right to reject any certificates that may appear to be duplicated or altered.
Residents are required to show their certificates when they dump their trash, and they can be used only once. Damaged or lost certificates will not be replaced, and certificates issued in 2018 are no longer valid.
For more information, including a list of refuse transfer station locations and hours, call (520) 803-3770 or visit https://www.cochise.az.gov/public-works/solid-waste
Submitted by Cochise County